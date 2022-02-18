‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Gives Sad Update About His ‘Trusty’ Truck

It’s a sad day when you have to part ways with your truck, and right now, Home Town star Ben Napier is faced with a tough decision regarding his “noble steed.”

According to the home renovator, his Chevy has been with him through thick and thin. Now, though, the Home Town co-host has to decide whether to make a few major repairs or stick with as much of its original parts as he can. On Instagram, Napier informed fans of his situation.

“Well, Clint, my noble steed, my trusty stallion, my workhorse, my blue ox is in the ditch,” Napier explained. “The transmission is shot. I’m at a crossroads. Do I replace the transmission and keep patching him up? Or do I put a new chassis, motor, transmission, and rearend under him? I used this truck to start Scotsman Company years ago, and it has become the mascot of our show and our business. I am leaning towards the full swap and making the truck more dependable.”

Some Home Town fans decided to weigh in with their opinions, and, not surprisingly, many wanted Napier to keep the truck.

“Full swap for sure! She’s an icon!” one fan shared.

Another suggested, “As someone that drive a 62 Chevy C10 as a daily driver for many years I would do the full swap. Not only more dependable but safer too with better brakes and better steering.”

A third wrote, “Keep the good old stuff everyone needs some old stuff#keepthetruk.”

‘Home Town’ Star Shares Sweet Moment with Daughter

Meanwhile, Ben’s wife and co-host on Home Town, Erin, has shared a sentimental update of her own recently.

Though the dynamic duo can turn just about any home into a work of art, when it comes to hair, they might need to call in for backup. According to Erin, she’s tried her hardest to learn how to braid, but she just can’t master the technique.

On Instagram, the Home Town mom shared her daughter’s heartwarming response to her latest attempt.

“I can paint and I can make pottery but my hands are absolutely unable to braid my daughter’s hair,” Erin admitted. “After trying for 30 minutes, this is what I had done and I was supremely frustrated. Helen asked to see a picture of it, and I showed her this. She cringed so slightly, raised her hand to touch it, smiled big and said, ‘Oh mommy you did such a good job. It’s still pretty.” And my eyes watered and I told her I would take it out if she didn’t like it, and she said, “No! I love it. It IS a French braid. You’re a good mommy.’”