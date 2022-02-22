‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Lived Out a ‘Dream’ at a Duke Basketball Game This Weekend

“Home Town” star Ben Napier said he lived out a “dream” at a Duke basketball game this past weekend.

The Laurel, Mississippi resident, posted on Instagram and called this past weekend a dream.

Napier watched Duke beat Florida State and did many things in Durham with his dad and four sons. The HGTV star called it “a memory that none of us will ever forget.”

Napier’s Dad Started His Love Of Duke

Distractify reported that Ben’s dad, Wayne Napier, is a pastor. The man went to graduate school in Durham and has been a Duke basketball fan “for decades.” That love of Duke passed on to Ben’s four sons.

The “Home Town” star traveled to Durham for a trip. Ben Napier said the group loved walking with the Duke graduate. They got to go to a game and some practices when Wayne Napier was a student in the past.

The Napiers hooked up with Deputy Director of Athletics Jon Jackson this time around, and the basketball program got the family tickets for “one of Coach K’s last home games.”

Ben Napier thanked the basketball staff. He added that Duke basketball “welcomed” the group “with open arms.

The group toured the facilities and talked with “a lot of staff.” The Napiers took in a Blue Devils’ win over Florida State, went to the post-game press conference, and met “the legend himself” – Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The Stars Align For Ben Napier

Wow. Coach K? Ben Napier has worked with and met some big stars over the past year.

Recently, he met up with NCIS New Orleans star Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and movie star Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood. Both men worked in his shop, and Napier shared some photos on his Instagram account.

Mitchell, who played Patton Plame on “NCIS: New Orleans” for the show’s entire run, visited the shop last week.

In December, Eastwood came to work with Ben Napier on a display case for a piece of the sunken ship USS Arizona. The “Home Town” star showed some Instagram pictures of the men hanging out and sharing coffee.

In the past few months, comedian George Lopez stopped by the town. NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also made his way to Laurel.

Did The Napiers House Sell There House?

OK, did the Napiers sell their historic “Warren house” project? Well, good news, Outsiders. Someone’s going to buy the 100-year-old house! According to the agent’s website, the sale is pending.

The couple put it on the market at the beginning of the month. You can check it out here.

Agent Beau Davis told People that he got phone calls from around the country “three to five times a week” from people wanting to move to Laurel just for the show.