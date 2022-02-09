‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Calls Out Some Followers for Rudeness

Erin Napier has had enough of some of her Instagram followers, and the “Home Town” star is calling them out for rudeness.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old mother of two shared a message, calling out some of the recent comments she had seen on the social media platform.

People magazine reported on Napier’s social media activity.

‘Home Town’ Star Smiles, Calls Folks Out

The HGTV host and artist didn’t hold back in some of her comments Sunday night.

The mother observed some “extra rudeness” in her comments for “the last week or so.” She commented with a smiling selfie of herself.

Napier went on to ask some to unfollow her. Those people, she said, were the kind of folks who “leave your unsolicited rude opinion laying around on social media.”

She added she didn’t want to have to do it “for them,” but closed her statement by telling those people that “we aren’t a good fit, you see. It’s you, not me.”

Napier didn’t specify what prompted her comment. But there was some talk about a “Home Town” clip she shared of her niece, Nell. Napier and her husband, Ben, limit their children’s public exposure on social media. The couple even doesn’t show their children’s faces.

Napier jumped on one commenter’s questioning her decision not to show a baby’s face. She said it was the couple’s decision and an “easy” choice for them.

Another post drew criticism and, with public commenting, now turned off for the post. The comment revolved around her interruption of Ben Napier during the HGTV show’s filming. Napier admitted the interruption happened because she’s trying to move things along on the show, but she is now aware of her behavior. She talked about being “critical of myself” and how she’s embarrassed when people point it out.

Napier put her foot down before back in December 2020 about how to be “a decent person on social media.” On another occasion that year, she told followers that her page was not there for folks to “be mean and critical.” Someone criticized her daughter’s hair, and she left another if-you-can’t-be-nice-here, please-leave post.

Did The Napier’s House Sell Yet?

You know, if you can’t say anything good, then don’t say it at all.

But the question is: Is your house still on the market? The answer is yes.

The couple put their “Home Town” house on the market, and it’s still there after ten days. It’s advertised at $390,000.

The couple’s real estate agent told People last week that he’s been getting phone calls about the house “three to five times a week from all around the country.”

After an open house last weekend, he’s probably getting a lot more.