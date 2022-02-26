‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Celebrates Return of the Series

Ben and Erin Napier, stars of the hit home renovation show “Home Town,” have a lot going on these days.

With two young children and a television series, the Napiers barely have time to catch their breath. Tomorrow (Sunday), however, Ben and Erin will return to what they love — remodeling homes. “Home Town” follows the Napiers, residents of Laurel, Mississippi, as they take on the challenges of restoring historical facilities. Laurel is full of older model homes that keep Ben and Erin plenty busy. After taking a short break, the “Home Town” stars are ready to get after again with a brand new episode. In a social media post, Erin says she and Ben are excited to get the show back on the road. You can bet “Home Town” fans feel the exact same way.

“It’s been two weeks since you saw a new episode, but HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ is back this Sunday night, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and Discovery Plus,” she says. “The last time you saw us, we revealed this craftsman home with Mexico-inspired colors and elements for a couple of California transplants who wanted to bring their love for the southwest with them to Laurel. Watch with us Sunday to meet Luke, a bachelor traveling nurse putting down roots here in his hometown, Laurel. Thanks for being patient with us!”

The excitement of the show’s fan base is evident from the post with numerous viewers chiming in to say they are happy the show is back.

“I hope you country farm renovation will be part of the show,” one fan says. “I’d also like to see y’all’s new puppy. So happy to be getting a new episode tomorrow.”

‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier Have a Side Project

The “Home Town” couple often takes on considerable challenges in renovating homes that need an entire facelift. Ben takes care of the hands-on construction aspect of projects while Erin focuses on design and small details. The Napiers make a great team and some of their finished projects are quite spectacular.

As we all know — sometimes you have to do a little work for yourself and with a growing family, the Napiers have a special project. They are working on their “dream home” when not filming for their “Home Town” series. Erin reveals in a recent social media post that their country home project is coming along nicely. She shared a few sketch ideas for the home.

“A tiny peek at my quick sketching for our country house today, adding pantries where once there were none,” she says in the social media post. “Forever grateful to the great work of our talented architects who always help us problem solve the houses on.”