‘Home Town’: You Could Own This Mississippi Home Renovated by Ben and Erin Napier

If you’re house hunting in Mississippi, you might want to check out Ben and Erin Napier’s “Home Town” home in Laurel this weekend.

The couple’s remodeled home, featured in the first season of their hit HGTV show, entered the real estate market at $390,000 this week.

Named after its former owners, the historic “Warren House” can be seen here.

“We get calls three to five times a week from all around the country of people wanting to move here just from the show alone,” agent Beau Davis told People.

Davis said some folks made multiple phone calls and are flying in to see it.

“I’m sure it’ll go quick,” the agent said.

The HGTV show airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern. It’s in its sixth season.

‘Home Town’ Star Home Built Over 100 Years Ago

Officially, the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has its open house on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Napiers carefully kept the original charm to the home while renovating. There’s also a two-car garage and detached apartment on the 2,950-square foot property.

The couple put their special touch on several rooms in the house. The kitchen features quartz counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a breakfast nook that Ben Napier fashioned out of a church pew.

That main bedroom also had its French doors with another secret nook. The couple turned it into a functional office space.

Finally, the outdoor living area got some special attention as well. The covered front porch has an open-concept outdoor living room.

Napier Invested In More Than Just HGTV ‘Home Town’ Show

The Napiers have spread their attention around these days.

Currently, they’re hard at work on several TV shows, two stores, and a few other unnamed business interests.

This year’s a big one for the family. The couple is teaming up with People Magazine for a new HGTV show called “Home Town Kickstart Presented By People.” Also, Erin Napier’s first children’s book will soon hit online and brick-and-mortar bookstores. They’ve also got a hand in a new bath and body products shop along with a factory. The factory will specialize in butcher block cutting boards and countertops.

Can they do all that with two young children? Man, that’s going to be some show. I have young children, and I don’t know how they’ll keep up with three-year-old Helen and eight-month-old Mae.

Erin Napier told People at the end of 2021 that the family is “just trying to find our rhythm.”

“We had a rhythm as a family of three, and now we’re a family of four,” Erin Napier added. “Mae needs things when she needs them, and so does Helen, and so do we. It’s a challenge, but I think we’re figuring it out.”