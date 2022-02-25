Hotel Employee Recalls One of Bob Saget’s Final Moments

Before TV host and comedian Bob Saget died on Jan. 9, one hotel employee observed his kindness and caring attitude in his final moment.

The 65-year-old star had finished a comedy performance. He hung out in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida before going to his room.

Before he retired for the night, the employee said Saget was full of the energy of a man half his age.

He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby,” the employee told PEOPLE Magazine. “When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time.”

The employee said Bob Saget was “a ball happy, positive energy.”

CinemaBlend looked into the employee’s story recently.

Family, Friends, Fans Still Reeling From Bob Saget’s Death

With more details about the comedian’s death, family and friends ars still struggling over the loss.

Officials said Saget died from head trauma in his hotel room.

Despite a court order to keep the details of the man’s death under wraps, a new report does shed some light on the events that may have led to his passing.

Investigators think Bob Saget may have lost consciousness in his room’s bathroom and hit his head on the marble floor. They think he got back on his feet and went to bed.

The coroner said he died around 4 a.m. That’s about 12 hours before security found his body after his wife called the hotel for a welfare check.

Officials also said he did not have any drugs or toxins in his system. Additionally, they ruled out any physical struggle or distress in the report.

Security footage caught Saget putting a “do not disturb” sign on his door before entering the room.

“It’s definitely an unusual case. There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” an Orange County sheriff’s deputy told PEOPLE.

Full House Reunion Next Month Without Saget

According to PEOPLE, a few of the show’s cast members will come together March 11-13 for a Connecticut fan convention.

Hartford is hosting the first-ever 90s-Con, and four “Full House” cast members plan to show up. Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger will attend the first-ever 90s Con.

.“We’re so close, that whenever and wherever we get together, it’s like a family reunion,” Coulier, 62, told E! News. “This may sound kind of sappy, but we really do love each other.”

Coulier, the comedian, said the cast is like “a real family on and off camera.”

He added the group bonds over births, deaths, marriages, divorces. They even comfort each other over “our shows being picked up and canceled.”

Cameron Bure also celebrated the exciting news on Instagram Thursday. She wrote, “I am thrilled to attend my very first 90’s con with my best friends.”