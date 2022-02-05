How Bob Saget’s Daughter Hopes to ‘Honor’ the Late ‘Full House’ Star

Millions of fans, friends, and loved ones continue to grieve the death of legendary comedian, Bob Saget.

He had the ability to light up people’s days, especially in his role as Danny Tanner in “Full House.” In addition to celebrities and other comedians speaking out about his impact, Bob Saget’s family has also been active.

His daughter, Lara Saget, has posted several tributes to her late father. The most recent is a photo of her sisters all playing with their dad on the floor. Her sisters are Jennifer, 29, and Aubrey, 35.

In addition to sharing the touching photo, Lara Saget is continuing to reflect on her relationship with Bob Saget.

“It is a gift, To know that nothing was left unsaid. That I love you is all that matters, And that I wouldn’t have done anything differently. When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is. To live a life without regret is to say it. My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully, and tell people how much I love them. Always,” she wrote.

Lessons Learned from Bob Saget

Her message seems to have resonated with people. Including Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on “Full House.” She wrote, “Lara, you are a beautiful example of all your dad taught you. You are loved. You ARE love.”

This is the second tribute Lara Saget has shared on social media. The first came closer to when the 65-year-old was declared dead. At this time, she shared what she believes is the biggest lesson she learned from her father is.

“I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love,” she wrote.

Aubrey Saget Last Text Message

Lara Saget isn’t the only daughter that has shared what it has been like to lose their father. Aubrey Saget happened to share the final text message she got from Bob Saget on her Instagram Story, according to People.

“Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” the text reads.

Additionally, at this time, Bob Saget was doing his “I Don’t Do Negative” stand-up tour and had reached out to his daughter. Bob Saget was excited to be back in the comedy world full swing again.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. Aight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung — And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 — Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s—. Peace out,” he wrote on Instagram.