The “One Chicago” universe has been a major hit for NBC since its arrival on the network years ago. One of the biggest shows in the universe is “Chicago Fire”. Well, the cast is loaded with big-time cast members, one of which is Monica Raymund. Indeed, here is how “Chicago Fire” alum Monica Raymund got her big break in the business.

It was actually on the show “Lie To Me”. The role came about not long after the veteran actress finished up at Julliard. Now, she has continued on to another big role, “Hightown” on Starz.

Raymund And Jesse Spencer

Raymund and Spencer had electric chemistry on “Chicago Fire” for many years. However, the former left after Season 6, and the latter recently exited after 200 episodes. Still, Raymund loved working with Spencer for many years on the program. She told Deadline, “I wish Jesse all the best. I love him so much. They were so lucky to have him and I’m excited to see what he does next.”

Speaking of Spencer, he told Cinema Blend, “I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of television straight, because I went straight from House into Chicago Fire. And we were coming up to the 200th episode, and so I called Derek on making a personal decision. [I] called Derek and broke the news that I thought it was time to leave the show. And he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes.”

It was hard for him to leave the show. However, he been working consistently for almost twenty years. He was ready for a break after going from “House” to “Chicago Fire”. It was a lot for him. He needed to go back home and spend time with his family.

Spencer concluded, “And it was a difficult decision, because I’ve loved the show from the start. But there’s other things that I would like to do in the future. And there’s some family that I need to take care of. And 18 years is a long time. That’s a long stretch. I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future and I called Derek. Well, Derek didn’t want me to leave, but we both agreed that if it was time for me, then it was time, so it was a difficult decision. And I hate to leave the show, because I do love this show. But you know, when the time comes, the time comes.”

He did not want to leave the show, as he tells it, but he needed to move on. You can watch “Chicago Fire” on NBC.