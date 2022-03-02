How John Cena’s Show Led Blake Shelton to Realize He’s the ‘New Nickelback’

Blake Shelton has been in the music business for a long time now, but he’s realizing something he might not be ready to realize.

So, how did John Cena’s HBO Max show, Peacekeeper make Shelton look inside and see that he is the “new Nickelback”? The country singer doesn’t watch the Cena superhero show. However, his driver does. Maybe Blake thinks that he’s still that mulleted, smooth-faced singer from the Austin video. Even though he is married to Gwen Stefani, he is a bit of a dork.

“‘What are they making fun of me for? I don’t even know any of these people!'” Blake Shelton recalled saying to his driver. “He [the driver] goes, ‘Well, John Cena and this other character get in an argument about how dorky each other are, and she’s making the point that John Cena’s so white that she starts comparing him to people. And you’re the first one. She says, ‘You’re just a Blake Shelton.’ I was like, oh my God, I’m the new Nickelback!”

Now, we all remember the anti-Nickelback 2010s. It was the precursor to making Justin Bieber jokes. The only thing is, those jokes might have a reputation, but those acts are still killing it. Maybe Shelton should wish he was the next Nickelback, they have almost 5 million more monthly listens on Spotify than the country singer.

Look, Blake. Let’s talk about this. You’re a 45-year-old husband and stepfather. This is part of the dad branding! I have a feeling he is going to embrace this more than anything.

Blake Shelton seems to want to slow down. Maybe get off of TV although another season of The Voice is coming up. And, maybe slow down musically as well. However, that touring and performing itch isn’t easy to scratch.

Blake Shelton Ready for Stepfather Role

As Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship progressed, the country singer got close with her three sons. Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo. Now that the two singers are married, Shelton is ready to step into his role as a stepfather. And, he has a great example to work from. His own dad.

“I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” he told USA Today.

“I’m not gonna lie, I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now,” Shelton went on.

Blake Shelton is going to be a great dad. Even if he is the new Nickelback, that’s not a bad life to live if you have a loving family around you.