How ‘Law & Order’ Has Changed Since the Show Went Off the Air

“Law & Order” returns tomorrow, February 24, and most things have stayed the same; for one, there are some familiar faces: most notably, Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston. But, what has changed between when the show was canceled and now, at the hour of its return?

For one, “Law & Order” is going to take full advantage of our current political and social climate. While that fact hasn’t changed from the original series, the state of things in the world definitely has. “Law & Order” is taking that and running with it.

For example, take Jeffrey Donovan’s character Detective Frank Cosgrove. He’s volatile, quick to suspect, and speaks his mind, sometimes about things he shouldn’t. He gets into a debate with partner Kevin Bernard over the prevalence of cell phones; Bernard is quick to state that cameras ensure accountability. That’s something that probably wouldn’t have even come up in the original series.

Again, “Law & Order” has ripped an episode from the headlines. Per Variety, the premiere episode follows the murder of a Harvey Weinstein-like serial rapist. The case is full of twists and turns, but also poignant moments of reflection and consideration; what are the motives behind the crime, and is it justifiable?

“Law & Order” is turning the lens inward, on the cops. Kevin Bernard still has a bit of naivete about him, about how cops should operate. He considers himself a helper, a healer, and a solver. While Frank Cosgrove has a bit of Stabler’s rage in him, blowing through an investigation and expecting others to clean up his messes. Noting how different they are, and they’re approaches to police work, make for an interesting premise. Keeping cops accountable is a big topic in today’s climate, and it seems like “Law & Order” wants to shine a light on it.

New ‘Law & Order’ Trailer Highlights Adapting to ‘New World’

It’s something that Kevin Bernard mentions in the newest trailer for the series; “It’s a new world, man. We have to adapt.” An apt statement to make, considering where “Law & Order” is picking up. Can police work adapt? We haven’t really seen it happen in reality; but, maybe, “Law & Order” can give us the reform that we’re looking for in the real world. It’s no substitute, but it’s hope.

Sam Waterston mentioned to Variety that this new era of “Law & Order” would possibly make some people mad. The series is possibly going to highlight corruption in the legal system, real-world issues, and topical, teachable moments. “We’re not shying away from any of those [timely] conflicts,” said Waterston. “In fact, it’s always been the goal of the show to get people throwing their shoes at the television, and certainly there are issues that are going to infuriate people and frustrate people about how they turned out.”

Essentially, sometimes cases don’t go the way they should. “Law & Order” never shied away from the tough stuff, but it’s a new era, a new decade, and things have definitely changed. Can “Law & Order” change with them?