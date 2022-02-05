Something that sets Jane Tennant apart on “NCIS: Hawai’i” compared to her fellow franchise leads is the fact that she’s also a single mom.

And “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey does a phenomenal job depicting how hard it can be to balance both responsibilities. Not only does she have the whole team looking up to her, but she also has to raise two kids. She takes care of them day in and day out in addition to going on dangerous missions.

Tennant’s two kids, Julie (Mahina Napoleon) and Alex (Kian Talan) have also had to adjust to their mom’s important position as Special Agent-in-Charge. Julie has done a pretty good job just going with the flow. But Alex, Tennant’s older teenage son, is still struggling a bit.

It doesn’t help that the kids are fairly far from their dad, Daniel Tennant, who’s starting his own family. Alex can feel a bit out of place, not quite settled in either family.

But Kian Talan doesn’t have that problem with Vanessa Lachey. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star opened up to Express earlier this week about working so closely with Lachey.

“It is so funny because Vanessa in real life versus Jane Tennant is the complete opposite,” Talan explained. “Like Vanessa is such a goofball, she’ll be like dancing and singing and making jokes and always having a good time. She definitely lifts up everyone’s morale and energy which is so great to be around.”

Not to say that Tennant doesn’t do that. But she definitely has a serious side that comes out when NCIS work gets stressful.

Lachey, on the other hand, is “such a humble person and has been such a joy to work with because I work with her a ton,” Talan revealed. “I’m so lucky that she gets to be my mum and she’s such a goof!”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Definitely Keeps Things Light-Hearted

We’ve seen evidence of “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey’s goofy nature already. Whenever she posts on social media, it’s usually with a joke or sly remark thrown in there.

Take earlier this week, when the Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl. Lachey’s husband is a huge Bengals fan, and Lachey posted an adorable video of him celebrating their AFC championship win.

“Daddy is in LA moving our home, I’m in Hawai’i with our babies and the Bengals are GOING TO THE SUPER-BOWL! Life is GOOD!” Lachey captioned her post. “Thank You technology for this moment! Our firstborn got to watch with his Daddy thousands of miles away! WHO DEY! Let’s GOOOOOO! Welcome to the JUNGLE, Baby!”

The song played in the background of the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star’s video, which showed Nick Lachey screaming and yelling in excitement.