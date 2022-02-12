How This Weekend’s Weather Could Affect Super Bowl LVI

The United States is in store for some either/or kind of weather as Americans celebrate the Super Bowl this Sunday.

If you’re one of the lucky ones to land a Super Bowl ticket at SoFi Stadium, wear something sleeveless and don’t forget your deodorant. Meanwhile, if you’re dealing with life on the East Coast, you should ask yourself “where’s my parka.”

This Sunday’s Super Bowl may be the hottest on record. So that means fans cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals inside the stadium might melt. After all, you don’t find intense heat in Ohio in February. Bengals fans may believe they’re in hell.

The National Weather Service made a historic announcement for the weekend. Meteorologists issued an excessive heat advisory — and it’s still winter. It’s the first time California ever issued a heat advisory this early in the year. But temperatures are expected to approach 90 and are averaging from 20 to 25 degrees warmer than normal.

“Visitors from cold weather states not acclimated to the heat may be at a higher risk for heat related illnesses,” the Weather Service warned with its Super Bowl forecast. “Avoid strenuous outdoor activities [and] drink plenty of water.”

(Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

This Super Bowl Is Inside, But Without AC

So you’re probably wondering, isn’t SoFi Stadium indoors? Why would heat be an issue? Well, SoFi Stadium is billed as both an indoor and outdoor venue. But get this, there’s no air conditioning (or heat, either). A nice breeze usually cools down fans in the regular season, when the Rams or Chargers play their home games. But those breezes are going to feel akin to a hair dryer zapping you in the face. There are specially designed roof panels that can absorb heat out of the stadium. But the panels probably can lower temperatures only about four degrees. Can you say toasty Super Bowl?

This will be the 56th Super Bowl. Twenty of the games were held in domed stadiums, the others outdoors. Keep this number in mind when you flip on the game — 84. That was the highest temperature ever for a Super Bowl. Coincidentally, the game was in Los Angeles way back in 1973.

The kickoff temperature for Sunday’s Super Bowl very well could slip past 84. The kickoff, local time, is 3:30 p.m.

But while LA sizzles, other parts of the country could be snowed in. So don’t count on any outdoor Super Bowl activities if you live in the mid-Atlantic region. And driving to your indoor party may get tricky.

Accuweather’ Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said: “Although it may not be a major snowstorm, there could be enough snow to make for slippery travel on Sunday for cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Virginia, as people may be out and about going over to friends’ houses to view the big game later in the evening.”