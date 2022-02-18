‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Call Out Plot Hole Over Kaylee

Fans of the hit AMC series “Better Call Saul” believe they have discovered a glaring plot hole in the show’s timeline of events.

The main storyline of “Better Call Saul” follows small-time conman Jimmy McGill’s transformation into sleazy attorney Saul Goodman. Saul is a big part of “Breaking Bad,” assisting Walter White and Jesse Pinkman build a meth empire. But “Better Call Saul” also traces the origins of other popular characters such as Gus Fring and Hector Salamanca. Another character we see in both timelines is former law enforcer turned henchman Mike Ehrmantraut. His “‘Better Call Saul” storyline focuses on him and Fring forming a partnership to further the latter’s cartel business.

The show also dives into Mike’s personal life as well, especially his relationship with his granddaughter, Kaylee. Mike’s son Matt was also a police officer who was killed for refusing to take a bribe. Mike blames himself for his son’s death, remarking “I broke my boy” when he finds his father is a dirty cop. Mike’s motivation for joining Fring’s business is to ensure a better life for Kayee and his Daughter-in-law, Stacey. Now, “Better Call Saul” fans have found some inconsistencies. In “Breaking Bad,” Kaylee is revealed to be 10-years-old. With the prequel dating back six-year, Kaylee should be around 4-years-old. The actress portraying Kaylee, however, appears much older than 4-years-old. Fans discuss this plot hole in a recent Reddit discussion.

“I seriously feel like an explanation is warranted by the creators or at least a subtle wink to the audience,” a Reddit user says of the age discrepancy.

Other Redditors point out the difficulty in using actual toddlers on set.

“It’s virtually impossible to get them to portray anything specific on screen,” another Redditor says of toddler actors.

Perhaps season six will clear this up.

‘Better Call Saul’ Set For Final Season Premiere in April

Speaking of the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” it’s a little under two months away. As it’s been through the entire series, fans can expect a thrilling finish to the end. Showrunner Peter Gould says the final season is their most ambitious.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season,” the showrunner says. “Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole ‘Saul’ team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

The final season will give watchers the answer to the question we have all been asking ourselves.

What will the final tipping point be to drive Jimmy McGill to transform completely into Saul Goodman”

There are a number of possibilities that could do the trick and finally push him over the edge. We also hope to learn what becomes of Saul’s post “Breaking Bad” life as Cinnabon manager gene.