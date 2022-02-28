Hulk Hogan Announces Divorce From 2nd Wife and Reveals New Girlfriend

Hulk Hogan is no longer a married man. But he’s not back on the market, either. Sorry ladies.

As TMZ broke today, the former WWE star filed for divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, in October 2021. And the split was finalized before the year’s end.

But Hogan didn’t make any big announcements over the news. Instead, he assumed everyone knew. So he went about his life and eventually started dating someone new.

Yesterday, the wrestler nonchalantly uploaded a video where he met up with singer Bret Michaels. And he threw his Hulkamaniacs into a tizzy when he introduced Michaels to “his girl, Sky.” Watch below.

Until that video, most people thought Hulk’s girl was Jennifer. So naturally, social media went abuzz wondering who Sky was. But he quickly cleared up the confusion with another announcement today.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced,” he explained in an Instagram story. “Sorry, I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

Hulk Hogan and Jennifer McDaniel tied the knot in 2010. Prior to that, he had been married to Linda Hogan for 26 years.

Hulk Hogan Dealing With ‘Really Bad’ Health Concerns

While Hulk Hogan was in the middle of his undercover divorce proceedings, he was also dealing with unknown health problems.

Last year, the 68-year-old’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, acknowledged that her father had a rough decade and went under the knife 25 times.

Then a few weeks later, Hogan’s good friend, Ric Flair, broke the news that Hulk once again facing health problems.

“He’s having some really bad health issues,” flair said on his new Woooo Nation podcast. “But he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad.”

A few days later, on November 22nd, Hulk Hogan updated his fans on Instagram and noted that the “really bad health issues” made him drop so many pounds that he was back to his “9th-grade weight.”

Neither he nor Ric Flair revealed what kind of problems The Hulk was dealing with. But according to his daughter, most of his recent surgeries were for wear and tear on his joints and muscles.

“He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa and everything tied up in his shoulder last year,” she said, later adding that he also “had both of his knees replaced multiple times. I think twice on both. He had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.”

But Brooke also noted that her dad has been “feeling great.” And at the time, he was feeling well enough to work out two hours a day.