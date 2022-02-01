‘Impractical Jokers’ Fans Already Miss Joe Gatto as Season 10 Filming Gets Underway

Several weeks have passed since “Impractical Jokers” star Joe Gatto announced his departure from the comedic TruTV series. Now, filming for season 10 of the hidden camera show has kicked off and Gatto’s famous cohorts, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn, and James “Murr” Murray, have promised to carry on with the humor and shenanigans that have attracted such a large fanbase over the years. However, comments following a recent Instagram post featuring the three remaining stars prove fans are already beginning to miss Joe Gatto on “Impractical Jokers.”

The post, shared by Jay Suites at their Grand Central location, captures Q, Sal, and Murr on the scene of their latest shoot. “Always a pleasure to host these talented and hilarious men,” Jay Suites wrote.

There’s no doubt the three amigos possess a certain talent for humor. However, fans believe the show will not be able to carry the same weight it did prior to Joe Gatto’s departure.

“Will still watch but not going to be anywhere near the same without Joe,” commented one heartbroken “Impractical Jokers” fan.

Another fan even suggested canceling the show following the former “Impractical Jokers” star’s departure.

“Guys I love y’all,” the fan began, “but just cancel the show[,] it’s not the same without joe.”

Further, one fan also pointed to a particular challenge that will no longer be feasible without Joe.

“Joker VS Joker challenges will be a thing of the past,” wrote one distraught follower. Essentially, these challenges saw the Jokers pair off and compete, and then the winners from each pair faced off. In the end, we had one mega winner. And three major losers.

‘Impractical Jokers’ Pulls Various Episodes After Gatto’s Departure

Based on what we’ve seen across social media, the “Impractical Jokers” have given us little reason to believe Gatto’s split from the group has been anything but amicable. However, weeks after the famous comedian’s announcement took the internet by storm, multiple episodes from previous seasons of the hit show have been pulled. And fans continue to wonder why.

Reportedly, the targeted episodes saw Joe Gatto amid rather compromising challenges, e.g. kissing strangers on the cheek. However, it’s interesting for TruTV to target Joe. Longtime fans will recall all four of the Jokers have faced similar challenges over the 10 seasons of “Impractical Jokers.”

For now, the network has made no comment regarding the decision to pull these episodes.

According to CinemaBlend, episodes that have since been removed include numbers nine and 24 from season four, 12 from season seven, and 16 and 25 from season eight.

Additionally, favored clips previously featured on TruTV’s YouTube channel have also reportedly been removed.