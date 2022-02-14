‘Impractical Jokers’: How Show Will Fill Void Left by Joe Gatto

The Impractical Jokers is planning a supersized episode in April. It’s the first episode of the popular unscripted comedy series since founding member Joe Gatto left the show and will provide a view of what fans can expect going forward.

On April 2, Impractical Jokers will be simulcast on TBS, TNT, and truTV following the NCAA Men’s Final Four, Deadline reports. Stand-up comic Eric Andre will step in for Gatto. This is the first time the truTV show has aired across multiple networks at once.

Hosts Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano are working on new episodes of the series to air this summer. A new celebrity guest host will take part each week.

Joe Gatto announced in December he was leaving the show. He wanted to focus on raising his two children after he and his wife “amicably” decided to divorce, he wrote in an Instagram post. The couple have a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son, CNN said.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important in my life,” Gatto wrote. “I know they will continue to make the world laugh.”

In a joint statement, the three other cast members wrote they were sad to lose their friend but ready to start a “new chapter” of the series.

“After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe, they said in a joint statement. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family.”

Joe Gatto Working On New Projects After ‘Impractical Jokers’ Exit

Joe Gatto and comedian Steve Byrne have teamed up to create a new podcast called “Two Cool Moms,” PopCulture reported. Gatto said on an Instagram Story that they will “give life advice to people and give our comedic take on their dilemmas and try to help them as best we can.”

They chose the name “Two Cool Moms” because they “had cool mothers and influencers in our lives and think we give cool motherly advice.”

Gatto said they’ve recorded several episodes so far, and he expects to release them out sometime in late February. Though he didn’t announce a release date.

Gatto also announced on Instagram this week that he was working on a screenplay. Though, he didn’t give many details about the project.

“Writing this new screenplay has been so much fun,” he said. “It still blows me away how much I love the art of storytelling. It returns me to my childhood when I was 14 years old, had no friends, and wrote short stories alone in my room.”