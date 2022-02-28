‘Indiana Jones 5’ Has Officially Wrapped Filming

Well, Outsiders, it looks like the production staff for “Indiana Jones” 5 finally finished filming. And now, we wait.

Harrison Ford’s “Indiana Jones 5” is one of the 2023 films fans are most interested in seeing. So excited that they’re constantly checking for updates on the anticipated movie. Lucky for them, producer Frank Marshall recently revealed that production was wrapping up. Film director, James Mangold also confirmed the completion of principal photography.

With filming all done and ready for the next step, Mangold and Marshall both found ways to celebrate the exciting breakthrough. For example, both creators took to Twitter to announce the end of filming “Indiana Jones.”

Mangold shared an image that signifies the end of the shoot and the beginning of post-production. His caption reads, “And so begins the first day after the storm. . .”

Although the date for the release of “Indiana Jones 5” has been announced, fans will be happy to know that things are moving forward. Because since filming first started back in June 2021, problems continued popping up. For one, Harrison Ford injured his shoulder and had to put a pen in production for a few months. Near the same time, the shoot led to complaints from homeowners since filming took place in an East London neighborhood. A crew member also dealt with an injury while filming an action scene. However, everything seemed to get back to normal by November.

What to Expect From ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Since the announcement of “Indiana Jones 5,” fans have been desperate to find out all they can. Although there haven’t been many spoilers to come our way, a few details did leak.

The film plans to bring back some familiar bad guys. They also learned that James Mangold was doing a lot to get Harrison Ford’s stunts done properly.

Well, after 41 years playing Indiana Jones, Ford seems to still be happy to do a stunt or two in his late 70s. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor gives a hilarious response to those concerned with his age in this upcoming film.

“That’s one of the things I was most keen about. Just acknowledge the years, without reservation. What’s the big deal? The guy’s 18, 20 years older. So what?” Ford said. “Yeah, I’ve heard it. ‘Aaaaw, he’s older.’ Well, s—, yes. And by the way? So are you. So…are… you! Take a look in the f—ing mirror!”

Sure the actor might be pushing 80, but he seems to believe he can handle things. He’s been Indiana Jones for over 40 years. Who else can play that part?

According to Cinema Blend, “Indiana Jones 5” is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2023. We know, we have a little bit of a wait, but all good things to those who wait.