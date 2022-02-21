‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is in ‘Home Stretch,’ According to Film’s Producer

One of the largest media franchises in history, Indiana Jones has spawned four movies, three series of books, one television show, 22 video games, countless comic books, and an endless variety of toys and merchandise. And in 2023, another movie will be added to the ever-growing list – yet-to-be-named Indiana Jones 5.

The fifth Indiana Jones film will, of course, feature the iconic Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford. There will be plenty of newcomers as well, however, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Toby Jones.

Since its reboot back in 2008 with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, fans have anxiously awaited a fifth installment of the film franchise. The 15-year wait is almost over, as Indiana Jones 5 producer, Frank Marshall, confirmed production of the film is in the “home stretch”.

The producer is nothing if not punctual. About a month ago, he posted another brief message to fans on Twitter, informing them that there was “about a month remaining” in the production of Indiana Jones 5.

Though this means production is taking longer than expected, fans are pleased with the additional effort. The last film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, left many fans feeling disappointed, especially since it marked the return of their favorite franchise following a 19-year hiatus.

The pressure is on for Marshall and Co. to knock it out of the park this time around. If they don’t, recapturing Indiana Jones fans’ admiration will be next to impossible.

Harrison Ford Responds to Being ‘Old’ in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

When the first Indiana Jones film hit theaters, Harrison Ford was a ruggedly handsome man of 39. Now, over 40 years later, a nearly 80-year-old Harrison Ford is preparing for the release of Indiana Jones 5. Though still ruggedly handsome, there’s no denying that the actor is getting a little long in the tooth.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harrison Ford addressed the elephant in the room. “That’s one of the things I was most keen about,” Ford says. “Just acknowledge the years, without reservation. What’s the big deal? The guy’s 18, 20 years older. So what?”

Ford continues to say that he’s well aware of fans’ reservations about his age. With possibly the most Harrison Ford response we’ve ever heard, he says, “Yeah, I’ve heard it. ‘Aaaaw, he’s older.’ Well, s—, yes. And by the way? So are you. So…are… you! Take a look in the f—ing mirror!”

Clearly, Harrison Ford couldn’t care less that he’s no longer 40. And, honestly, his confidence in his ability to wield the iconic Indiana Jones bullwhip as an 80-year-old man is pretty inspiring. Who cares how old Indy is, the important thing is that the movie’s fun to watch!