Is ‘Ozark’ Really Filmed in the Ozarks?

If you’re wondering if the Netflix hit series “Ozark” gets filmed in the Missouri location where it’s based, the answer is nope.

Sorry, it seems like all filming location roads go through Georgia these days? Why, well, the state government darn near spend billions on film productions to come to their state. They spend more money than California, New York, and even Canada to luring movies and TV shows across those peachy state lines.

If you want a real movie filmed in the Ozarks, check out the 2011 Jennifer Lawrence film “Winter’s Bone.” Lawrence’s character lives in that rural area while working to find her missing father and keep her family from getting evicted from their house. Oh, there’s a bunch of meth labs in it, too. Garret Dillahunt and John Hawkes also star in the movie.

‘Ozark’ Show Filmed In Georgia

The website Decider took a deep dive into the Netflix show’s locations.

As Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) go all over the “Ozarks,” know the real lakes are north of Atlanta on Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona. In 2017, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that the series has filmed in Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville, Duluth, Canton, Peachtree, and Norcross.

Nearby Flowery Branch is the location of the Byrde’s house. NFL fans will know that’s the city home to the Atlanta Falcons training camp. The 2,514 square foot house is off Gaines Ferry Road in the Woodbridge area of town. Moonie’s Texas Barbecue is right off that road.

The show does go down to Atlanta from time to time. Westview Cemetery Mausoleum and Abbey is one popular “Ozark” location. Another is The Missouri Belle, which is really at Stone Mountain Park.

The Season 1 Chicago scenes had a Chicago look because the show went there. The Windy City’s State and Lake Streets found their way into the show early on. Other Chicago landmarks also snuck into scenes (i.e., including a Portillo’s Hot Dog chocolate cake shake).

Show Co-Creator Worked At Missouri Resort

The Byrds’ Blue Cat place look and feel come from the Alhonna Resort & Marina in Missouri. Decider said that’s where “Ozark” co-creator Bill Dubuque worked summers growing up.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, a teenage Dubuque “pretty much everything,” from handyman chores to working on the dock to operating a barbecue grill.

The longtime owner, Shirley Gross-Russel, remembered Dubuque during that time.

“He was a good employee,” Gross-Russel told the Springfield News-Leader. “I think it’s pretty awesome that he would take his teenage experience and turn it into something.”

The actual resort still rents out rooms for $83 per night. But, when the season gets busy, a four-bedroom unit can go for $430 a night.