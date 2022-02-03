Israel’s National Holocaust Museum Extends Invitation to Whoopi Goldberg Following Suspension From ‘The View’

The chairman of Israel’s National Holocaust Museum hopes Whoopi Goldberg will spend some of her two weeks away from The View educating herself on antisemitism and the Holocaust. ABC suspended the comedian from the daytime talk show for making controversial comments on those topics last week.

Whoopi Goldberg said on Monday that the Holocaust “wasn’t about race.” Goldberg issued an apology on Twitter and again on The View the next day after an intense backlash. ABC suspended her for two weeks to “reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” the network president said.

Dani Dayan, the chairman of Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, offered Goldberg an invitation to the museum to learn about the genocide so she could better understand it.

“While her apology and clarification are important, I extend a personal invitation to Ms. Goldberg and other influencers to learn more about the causes, events, and aftermath of the Holocaust here at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem,” Dayan said, per the New York Post.

Goldberg hasn’t publicly responded to the offer.

On Monday, the hosts of The View discussed a Tennessee school board’s recent decision to ban the graphic novel Maus. The Pulitzer Prize-winning book tells the story of World War II with Nazis as cats and Jews as mice. The school board banned the book because of its profanity and depictions of nudity.

That decision sparked heated debates, including on the set of The View. During a discussion about it, Goldberg took issue when the topic of race came up.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” she said multiple times, despite protestations from co-host Joy Behar. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

She repeated her comments that night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and said she knew it upset. But She told Colbert that the people calling her antisemitic had missed her point.

After she recorded that interview, however, she said she realized that she was wrong. “I stand corrected,” she tweeted as part of a longer apology. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

She opened Tuesday’s The View with another mea culpa.

“I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race and was instead about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg said. “But it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race.”

Goldberg spoke with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt about the atrocities as part of that day’s show. Greenblatt wrote in USA Today that the host’s comments were hurtful, but he accepted her apology as sincere.

ABC suspended Goldberg for two weeks ahead of Wednesday’s show. The other hosts haven’t addressed the topic other than to confirm the news of her suspension.