‘Jack Ryan’: When Will Season 3 Arrive?

It’s been a while since “Jack Ryan” fans saw new episodes on Amazon Prime, and if you can believe it, Season 2 came out over 843 days ago.

Give or take a few days.

Already bored of your at-home workout? Take up rowing and train like #JackRyan. pic.twitter.com/Se8EbXEUNW — Jack Ryan (@jackryanamazon) January 25, 2022

Since then, the streaming service announced two more seasons for the popular TV series. So, what gives? There’s been a few things happening with the show.

Some of the delays have come from a showrunner switch in January 2020. Then COVID issues twice delayed the show before production started in May 2021.

Finally, star John Krasinski is in hot demand. The 42-year-old “Office” star did “A Quiet Place Part II” in 2020. The “Jack Ryan” star is reportedly in a movie with Ryan Reynolds and Steve Correll.

Reportedly, the upcoming season wrapped last fall.

TV Line reports that Season 3 should come out later this year. Amazon ordered Season 4 this past October. Pop Culture said last week Season 4’s production starts next month.

What Else Do We Know About Season 3?

Krasinski will be back as the loveable Ryan. Ok, the formidable hero of the show.

Wendell Pierce will return with James Greer with Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller. Pocketlint reported that “Get Out” actress Betty Gabriel will join the cast. She’ll play Elizabeth Wright, who is the Chief of Station.

Also, there’s no trailer yet, but we know Jack Ryan will be in Europe. Oh, and eight episodes will run less than an hour each.

Pocketlint said the star would be involved in a conspiracy during an investigation. Then, he’ll be on the run from the CIA and his former peers. That run will go through numerous European locations (based on social media posts during the season.)

I guess it’s safe to say Ryan will be working in two worlds, trying to save it while getting hunted down by those trying to stop him. I can picture an opening scene where the CIA or other government forces try to find Ryan in a room, and somehow, the man escapes.

Also, there’s no Tom Clancy book connection for you to read before the season comes out. Another Amazon series, “Bosch,” had links to its author, Michael Connelly. But “Jack Ryan” producers didn’t go that route.

What Do We Know About Jack Ryan and Season 4

We know even less about it than the upcoming season, but Michael Peña is in the mix. Peña’s current movie, “Moonfall,” is in theaters, and he’s filming “Secret Headquarters” with Owen Wilson in Atlanta at the moment. IMDb doesn’t have a location yet for Season 4 of “Jack Ryan.”

Yes, Jack Ryan Season 4 has been officially confirmed – along with one of the new stars for the show Michael Peña. The exact role that Peña will play is currently unknown, and we’ve not heard much about the plot for Season 4.