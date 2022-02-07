‘Jackass’: Critics Believe One Film to Be Worst of Franchise

Love it or hate it, the “Jackass” franchise is a force to be reckoned with in the world of film and television.

The fourth entry of the franchise is doing quite well and even knocked the latest Spiderman film from the top Box Office spot in its opening weekend. “Jackass Forever” did well over $23 million as the film hit theaters just a few days ago. The latest offering from the laugh-out-loud antics of the “Jackass” team has already been declared a success. In fact, the entire franchise from the television series to hit movies has done remarkably well. Of the four films, three are certified “fresh” on the Rotten Tomatoes movie review site. Only the first film of the series “Jackass the Movie” has a “rotten” score on the film critic aggregate site. The movie got only a 49 percent approval rating from film critics. For comparison, “Jackass Forever” garnered an 85 percent approval rating.

A few of the reviews for “Jackass the Movie” from professional film critics are quite rough for a film that doesn’t take itself seriously.

“To call it performance art, one would first have to submit to the idea that it is art, which it clearly isn’t,” one critic states.

“So what’s all the fuss about?” Reviewer Derek Adams says. “If people want to staple paper to their inner thighs, let them. The question is whether you’re prepared to pay to watch them do it.”

Instead of letting poor reviews from their film attempt discourage them, Johnny Knoxville and his crew got back to work. A few years after the first movie, the sequel hit theaters. “Jackass 2” was a huge success as was the third installment. Now with its fourth installment, the “Jackass” franchise has cemented its legacy.

‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Finds Criticism Entertaining

Enjoying the “Jackass” film means tapping into your “less mature” side that laughs anytime you see someone hit in the groin. “Jackass” relies on juvenile pranks and shocking stunts to win over its audience. If you are expecting a cinematic masterpiece — “Jackass” is not for you. But if you go in ready to have your funny bone tickled, you’ll enjoy every minute of it.

Johnny Knoxville, the “Jackass” crew’s fearless leader says he gets a kick out of seeing reviews for the films.

“It’s entertaining to read the more highbrow takes on ‘Jackass,’” he tells Indie Wire. “People have their interpretations, but it has nothing to do with us or what we do. That’s entirely up to them and I respect their opinions, but once we make the film, it’s out of our hands.”

Knoxville is considering retirement from the “Jackass” franchise that grossed more than $230 million worldwide with its film series. Judging by the latest film, a new generation of Jackassers are ready to move in.

