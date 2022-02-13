‘Jackass Forever’ Has Already Quadrupled Production Budget in Second Weekend at Box Office

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackass Forever has reportedly already quadrupled the production budget on the second weekend at the box office.

According to Variety, Jackass Forever is set to take the box office’s runner-up slot with a projected $8.3 million gross. By the end of the weekend, it should push its domestic box office sales to more than $37 million. Which is well beyond the production’s $10 million budget.

The media outlet also reports that Jackass Forever’s figure is roughly in line with the 58% drop that of Jackass 3D. Directed by Jeff Tremaine, Jackass Forever occurs 11 years after Jackass 3D. The franchise’s crew has returned for their “final” crusade. The film stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius.

Jackass Forever also introduces the first female to the Jackass cast, Rachel Wolfson. During a recent interview with Thrillist, Knoxville described Wolfson as a tough cast member. “We met with her, and she was hilarious and cool. She proved to be tougher than any of us. She would take pain and not even make a peep. But of course, biologically, women are tougher than men, and this movie proves it. Not that this movie needed to prove it. Everyone knows that.”

Johnny Knoxville Opens Up About the ‘Jackass’ Franchise’s Future Following ‘Jackass Forever’ Premiere

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Johnny Knoxville opened up about the future of the Jackass franchise following the premiere of Jackass Forever. “When we first came out with a film several years ago, the critics just murdered us. The second film we posted the negative reviews as part of our promotional campaign! And it’s not like we’ve changed. I think what’s happened is the critics writing now were probably in high school when they saw the first Jackass and liked it. Now they’re the critics. They have a fond memory of us.”

While chatting about Jackass 3D’s ending with nostalgic scenes from the old days, Knoxville admitted that he thought that was when the Jackass crew was done. “Maybe at that moment we were. But I knew I kept getting ideas, so I documented them. I would put Jackass in the subject line of an e-mail and send it to myself. When I got that feeling again in 2018, I compiled all those ideas.”

When discussing what it was like to bring new people in for Jackass Forever, Knoxville shared, “We thought that we needed to bring in some fresh blood because it might look weird if it’s just the old guys doing it again. I think we thought, correctly, that we got the perfect new cast, and they added so much energy. We had more bodies to throw around. We just reached out mostly to people we knew.”