‘Jackass Forever’ Expected to Win Box Office Despite Franchise Low

With the release of the newest and perhaps final installment, Jackass Forever, the film is set to win the box office.

Although the numbers for the weekend are going to be the lowest the franchise has ever seen, it is expected to lead. Moonfall and Spider-Man: No Way Home follow in second and third. So, it seems that all of the stunts, pains, injuries, and more were worth it. Right?

It really is amazing to see where Jackass has ended up. From a very low-budget show on MTV, running wild through city streets and more for three seasons to a four-film franchise with spinoff and more. While some might ask, what is there to do that Johnny Knoxville and company haven’t done before? This film answers that and more.

Jeff Tremaine and the cast and crew were able to put things together for another new edition of the stunt-prank show. Adding in celebrity guests and others to pull pranks on and more has received positive reviews early. There should be a lot to celebrate about the reception the film ends up with, in the end.

The fact that Jackass Forever is set to top the box office is impressive and needed. Since Spider-Man was released on December 17, 2021, the film has been the only thing holding up the box office in America. January was a big nothing burger for new films, really. So No Way Home has dominated, until now.

This weekend is going to likely bring Jackass Forever over $20 million. Compared to some other opening weekends since the pandemic began, it is a big success. Nothing to feel bad about there, that’s for sure. The film brings back that nostalgic feel that fans will love to dive into for almost two hours.

How Did Franchise Fare Before ‘Jackass Forever’?

Before Jackass Forever, the lowest opening weekend one of the films had received, was $22 million. The TV had only started two years before the first film. When it came out, it was a bit of a subculture item. A strange mixture of comedy, skateboard culture, and insane stunts crammed into one product. But, it solidified the cast and the franchise in American pop culture.

By the time the second film came around, it was 2006. The show didn’t last very long on MTV. However, it was able to spawn some spin-offs and had created real deal stars, too. I remember watching Viva La Bam during the day over school breaks and Jackass at night growing up. They were hilarious and unlike anything on TV at the time.

Jackass 3D took in $50 million in the opening weekend in 2010. And the Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa film pulled in $32 million. So, Jackass Forever will do well relative to 2022 films. However, it falls short of the rest of the franchise.