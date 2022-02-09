‘Jackass Forever’ Has the Internet Taking a Moment to Appreciate Johnny Knoxville

When it comes to the two-decade-long “Jackass” legacy, there are several hilarious and bold personalities that have been thrust into the spotlight thanks to the edgy franchise. It all started with the MTV series that aired in 2000. Eventually, this popular TV project would spawn several movies, including the most recent “Jackass Forever.”

The original comedy series spawned from the creatively insane minds of Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville. The newest film that just hit theaters still has Knoxville playing a huge role in all the chaos. Despite being 50 years old, Knoxville is still willing to risk his body and his sanity for the sake of quality slapstick entertainment.

It’s safe to say fans appreciate his willingness to stick with the franchise all these years. The fact that he decided to come back is amazing. The last movie in the franchise was “Jackass 3D” from 2010.

True Fan Appreciation

His fans are putting together compilations of, well, all the dumb stuff he’s done over the years. One person shared a video “compilation of johnny Knoxville eating sh**.” It shows him getting slapped with a fish, taking a few too many crotch shots, getting run over by a bull (one too many times), and even nearly lighting himself on fire. Given the damage, he’s taken to certain parts of his body, it’s kind of amazing he was able to have children still.

Not only that but there’s also a trend in which people are writing “hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville” followed by some outlandish statement and a nice “welcome to Jackass” at the end. One defeated Browns fan wrote, “hi, i’m johnny knoxville and this is me renewing my Browns season tickets thinking this year will be different, welcome to jackass.”

therapist: and what do we say when we commit self-sabotage



me: hi i’m johnny knoxville welcome to jackass



therapist: no — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) February 6, 2022

Other people are noting that the man very much “still got it.” Some kids in the coming years may be confused. Some Twitter users are joking about showing kids a picture of “Scream” icon Jamie Lee Curtis and telling them it’s the “Jackass” star. It’s the similar hair, really.

Gonna tell my kids this was Johnny Knoxville pic.twitter.com/VcvRHZlZS1 — Blimey! It’s Swell! (@BlimeyItsSwell) February 9, 2022

‘Jackass Forever’ Continues to Win Fans Over

It’s clear that the opening weekend of “Jackass Forever” still resonated with a lot of younger fans. In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, it makes sense that people would crave this kind of senseless humor. That’s why “Jackass Forever” dominated at the box office. It earned a total of $23.5 million during the opening weekend, which exceeded expectations. The movie dethroned “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after spending six of the last eight weeks at No. 1.

The newest movie featured Steve-O, Wee Man, and others returning for the film.

Knoxville likely appreciates all the hype, especially after ending up at the hospital filming the new movie.

He got a broken wrist, a broken rib, a concussion, and a brain hemorrhage from a stunt with a bull. Knoxville has suffered from more than a dozen concussions during his time with “Jackass.”

“I’m so lucky I’ve had some stunts that almost had forever consequences five or six times. I’m almost dead five or six times,” he said while on the “Smartless” podcast, according to E News.