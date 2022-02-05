‘Jackass Forever’: How, When You Can Stream the Movie at Home

If you’ve been a fan of “Jackass” for years, “Jackass Forever” is really going to feel like a nostalgic walk down memory lane. From pranks to painful stunts, to broken ribs, to brain hemorrhages, it all feels like home.

The last time there was a movie in the franchise was back in 2012 with the release of “Jackass 3D.” Now, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, and some brand new and returning friends are showcasing their chaotic and hilarious antics once again. It’s the same cringe-worthy, painful, weird, and hilarious stunts the gang pulled all those years ago.

“Jackass Forever” has gone through quite the process to get to the screen, seeing as it faced many different COVID-related delays. The movie is proving to be exactly what people are expecting. The question is, how can you go ahead and watch it?

Watching the Movie in Theaters, At Home

As of right now, you’ll need to drive to your local theater in order to see the movie. It came out on February 4. Similar to most movies, if you’re willing to wait, you can eventually see “Jackass Forever” from the comfort of your home. That will be through streaming or the eventually DVD/Blu-Ray disc.

Theater-exclusive movies, such as this one, usually stay at the theater for about 45 days, according to Men’s Health. Recently, some movies have been streaming both on a platform like HBO Max and in theaters at the same time. Similarly, others will go to a streaming platform less than two months after a theatrical release.

If you’re just wanting to see some kind of “Jackass” content, you can watch all of the other prior movies on Paramount+. That includes “Jackass: The Movie,” “Jackass Number Two,” and “Jackass 3D.”

If you don’t have Paramount+, you can also rent the movies on Amazon.

Johnny Knoxville Talks ‘Jackass Forever’

Clearly, the cast of “Jackass Forever” doesn’t back down from a challenge. Except for one, apparently.

During an interview with IndieWire, Knoxville spoke about a stunt the crew wanted to do but it just didn’t work out.

“We did have something on this film that we wanted to do that we weren’t allowed to do because it was going to be a $10 million deductible. I really can’t tell you what it was. We may do it one day. But it was a surgery that no one needs,” he said.

The entire franchise proves that people love to laugh at others’ pain and discomfort. This seems to be the clear case, given the “Jackass” team has racked in about $25 million in medical bills during their popular run. There’s one thing that seems to make up for all the bills and pain. The $254 million worldwide the entire franchise has earned.