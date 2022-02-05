‘Jackass Forever’: PETA Demands Criminal Investigation Over Stunts Involving Animals

The Jackass series is known for its over-the-top stunts and crazy happenings. Some of these stunts involve animals and after seeing some of them in Jackass Forever, PETA is demanding a criminal investigation occur.

TMZ reports PETA demands a criminal investigation due to the production crew violating animal cruelty laws. A PETA representative spoke to the outlet and said they filmed the movie, at least partially, in Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo County. That being the case, they likely broke state animal protection laws with all of their scenes involving animals.

The representative also pointed out specific scenes regarding the animal scenes. For example, PETA states they “provoked” a spider into biting an actor’s chest. Additionally, they “harassed and goaded” a turtle to bite an actor’s testicles, and “harangued and provoked” a snake to bite someone’s nose.

As you might have guessed, those are far from the only scenes which saw the Jackass crew involve animals. One stunt “trapped” a tarantula in a tube and another had a bull “deliberately agitated,” making it charge and injure Johnny Knoxville. PETA also claims both Knoxville and Steve-O provoked honeybees into stinging Steve-O’s penis. Doing so killed many of them in the process. Finally, the crew put a scorpion into someone’s mouth and repeatedly hit it until it stung them.

TMZ obtained many letters PETA sent to the L.A. City Attorney and also spoke to its Senior VP, Lisa Lange. “If Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville want to make a career out of nasty little boy fantasies, they’re entitled to, as long as they don’t stress, harm, poke, prod, scare, or bother animals who are used as living props for their idiocy,” she told the outlet.

The Jackass crew hasn’t commented on the matter yet.

When I was younger, I loved watching Jackass. As embarrassing as it is to admit, I was very tempted to do idiotic stunts myself. Johnny Knoxville is afraid his own son will do the same and said he’s concerned his son inherited the “Jackass gene.”

Speaking to Jay Leno on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Knoxville discussed the show and how it affected his kids. Luckily, it seems his daughters haven’t seemed interested in replicating his stunts. His son Rocko on the other hand, worries him.

“Luckily my daughters, that (Jackass) gene didn’t get passed down to them,” he said. “You know, girls are just smarter than boys and I don’t have to worry about them. But my son is just like my father. So he’s got this funny look in his eye so yeah, I have to worry about Rocko.”

Let’s hope he also inherited his father’s resilience.