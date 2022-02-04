It pays to be wild. At least it does for the Jackass crew. Johnny Knoxville and his merry band of daredevils hit it big with the Thursday night premiere of Jackass Forever. The movie raked in $1.7 million on its opening night, and box office experts expect it to win the weekend.

Jackass Forever opened against Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster film Moonfall. That lack of competition is why Deadline predicts the R-rated comedy will unseat Spider-Man: No Way Home. The superhero movie has held the top spot at the box office every week but one since it opened just before Christmas.

Box office analysts expect Jackass Forever to earn $15 million this weekend on a $10 million budget. Though the predictions say it will make less than Jackass 3D‘s $171 earnings because of the pandemic.

Expect to see a lot of familiar faces if you watch Jackass Forever. Most of the cast are holdovers from when the franchise was a show on MTV. Those include Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. The movie introduces several new faces as well. Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson joined the cast along with several celebrity cameos.

Bam Margera Will Be in ‘Jackass Forever’ Despite Being Fired

The most notable absence from the cast is Bam Margera. Producers fired the former Viva La Bam star from the movie after he failed a drug test. But he will still make a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the Jackass Forever.

The 42-year-old former pro skater worked on the movie for a few days when production first began in 2020. He filmed one stunt before the pandemic shuttered the production, which made it into the film. Producers didn’t ask Margera back when filming resumed.

Margera had to undergo routine drug and alcohol tests as part of a “wellness agreement” in his contract. At some point, Margera tested positive for Adderall.

“We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that’s not the way it worked out,” Johnny Knoxville told Variety. “It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know. You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs because we all care about him a lot.”

Bam Margera filed a wrongful termination suit against Knoxville and fellow Jackass Forever producers Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze. He said a doctor prescribed him the Adderall so he didn’t fail the drug test. He also claims they coerced him into signing the wellness agreement without letting him have a lawyer evaluate it. Margera, who was in a rehab clinic when producers approached him about appearing in the movie, has a history of substance abuse.

Knoxville said the lawsuit doesn’t surprise him. He has avoided getting into a public feud with his former friend, despite Margera baiting him in the press.

“I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam,” Knoxville told GQ in May. “I just want him to get better.”