‘Jackass Forever’ Star Johnny Knoxville Reveals Who He Thinks Is the Toughest Cast Member

Following the premiere of the slapstick comedy film Jackass Forever, Johnny Knoxville reveals who he actually believes is the toughest cast member.

During a recent interview with the Thrillist, the Jackass Forever star declared that new castmate Rachel Wolfson is definitely a tough cast member. “We met with her, and she was hilarious and cool. She proved to be tougher than any of us. She would take pain and not even make a peep. But of course, biologically, women are tougher than men, and this movie proves it. Not that this movie needed to prove it. Everyone knows that.”

Also speaking about another new cast member, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, the Jackass Forever star stated, “Poopies was introduced to us by our friend Trip Taylor. I could go on and on about Poopies. There’s so many funny things that happened with him offscreen. He’s like a more gullible Spicoli, but not as quick.”

While discussing McInerney’s interesting nickname, the Jackass Forever cast member shared, “He messed in the street or something. He pooped in the street. For a while, they called him Shitties. But then it turned into Poopies, but I really wish they would’ve stuck with Shitties.”

‘Jackass Forever’ Actress Rachel Wolfson Opens Up About Joining the ‘Jackass’ Franchise

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Rachel Wolfson opened up about joining the Jackass franchise for Jackass Forever. “My role in the movie evolved over time, for many reasons. COVID; I’m a woman; and I think initially they didn’t necessarily know what to do with me. But they were like, ‘Let’s just see what happens.’”

Wolfson also recalled her experience playing the quiet game, which is when she licked the taser while filming Jackass Forever. “I always kept in mind, ‘I don’t ever want to cry on the set of Jackass. As long as I’m not the one crying, I’m fine.” When I did the bit the first time — because we shot it maybe like two or three times, because that’s how Jeff likes to do things, in like a torturous way — I just went up and did it.”

When asked if there was a prank that she wanted to do that the Jackass Forever crew wouldn’t let her do, Wolfson revealed, “There was never a full conversation where it’s like, ‘Oh, I want to do this,’ and, ‘No, you can’t,’ but there are definitely things in the movie where I was like, ‘Ooh, I feel like in retrospect, I would’ve done them. I would’ve volunteered.’ Things that maybe I wasn’t there to shoot that day, but I would’ve been down to do that bit, for sure.”

In regards to what she is planning to do post Jackass Forever, Wolfson added, “I’m open to anything. I’m a standup comedian, so I want to do standup. I want to keep doing that and just see where this takes me. I want to stay in comedy.”