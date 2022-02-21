‘Jackass Forever’ Star Steve-O Reveals His Biggest Regret From Over the Years

The newest edition of the franchise, Jackass Forever, has been a success. While the topic is hot, Steve-O talked about his biggest regret from his career.

Now, to put this into perspective, Steve-O has done a lot of wild stuff. Not just from Jackass but also from spin-off shows and projects like Wild Boyz and others. He has been bitten by animals, crashed off of skateboards and bikes, and was even thrown in the ocean as shark bait, hook, and all.

So, when you look at all of the crazy things that he has done and seen and been a part of as a stunt man extraordinaire, you would think that he would have a regret or two. Steve-O has done a lot. Everyone regrets something. And it is true, he does have a regret. On a recent episode of his podcast, he sat down with Jackass Forever costar, Wee-Man A.K.A. Jason Acuña, and talked about that regret.

“People ask me ‘what stunt did you regret?'” the actor and star said. “And I have an answer that is the same answer every time, that my honest regret is that I didn’t do more…there were so many times when I didn’t step up, or I did but I half-assed it, and if I’d just gone all-out and dug a little deeper and got the f**king footage, I would have been more stoked.”

This comes from a guy that lit his head on fire, had a skateboarded spit a fireball in his face, then did a backflip while blowing a fireball of his own, and landed on his face… he wishes he had done more of that. If you haven’t seen Jackass Forever, he has gone above and beyond even at age 47.

‘Jackass Forever’ Steve-O Talks Bulls and Johnny Knoxville

Now, Steve-O might not have some regrets about things he did, but there are instances that he doesn’t like to watch. On Jackass Forever, Johnny Knoxville gets back in the ring with a bull. And yet again, the bull wins. Knoxville is winless in his career against bovine aggressors. Steve-O, is not a big fan of the stunts.

“Knoxville has always felt unaccountable for whatever he did in the presence of bulls,” Steve-O said in a recent interview. The bull stunts are not something that the actor is a fan of.

“You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” the Jackass Forever star continued. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.”

So, it kinda sounds like he has a regret? But, not really. This is very interesting and while watching the bull stunt in the latest film, you can see how uncomfortable many were with it. That includes Steve-O. Hopefully, Jackass Forever is the last time we see Knoxville in front of a bull.