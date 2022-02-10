‘Jackass Forever’ Star Steve-O Broke His Collarbone In a Scene That Didn’t Even Make the Cut

You don’t have to be a huge fan of Jackass to know that the stunts performed by the crew are shocking, oftentimes verging on sickening. From being shot out of a cannon to receiving hundreds of paper cuts to being tattooed in the backseat of a speeding dune buggy, the stars of Jackass are very accustomed to pain. But did you know that some Jackass stunts don’t even make it to the big screen? Steve-O experienced such an event while filming Jackass Forever, the newest installment in the franchise.

Although there are technically only four full-length Jackass movies, there are six films in total. How is that possible? Well, the Jackass team releases a “.5” special between movies. So far, there’s a Jackass 2.5 and a Jackass 3.5, and it looks as though there could even be a 4.5.

In these in-between films, Jackass fans enjoy an entire additional movie’s worth of unseen footage. Yes, the Jackass stars perform so many stunts and pranks that they have two movies worth of footage when it’s all said and done.

And because the Jackass gang never go easy on each other, the stunts in the “.5” films are just as dangerous as the ones in the regular movies, and Jackass Forever is no exception. Steve-O says of the outtakes of Jackass Forever:

“Yeah, it was tough, man. I broke my collarbone really dramatically. Like fully in half. So I had it put back together with two plates and a bunch of screws, but that footage didn’t make the cut. So it’s strongly indicative of how ridiculously good this movie is. I did a collarbone spring, not a headspring or a handspring. I bounced right on my collarbone.” If you ask us, this injury sounds absolutely brutal. The Jackass star doesn’t seem too upset by it, however, as he ends the statement with a laugh.

Steve-O and ‘Jackass’ Costars Are No Strangers to Injury

A broken collarbone is no mild injury, especially considering Steve-O required surgery in order to heal properly. When compared to the films’ most shudder-worthy wounds, however, it sounds like a walk in the park. Or maybe a (single) paper cut.

Johnny Knoxville, for instance, suffered a severe brain injury on the set of Jackass Forever. Allowing yourself to be hit by a charging bull is inadvisable, to say the least, and Knoxville felt the effects long after the initial impact. He lost partial cognitive function for three months due to brain damage.

Another life-threatening injury occurred while filming Jackass Number Two when Steve-O was thrown down a flight of stairs. He was taken to the hospital with a serious back injury in addition to a broken nose. Despite the countless concussions, scars, and ambulance trips over the years, the Jackass stars’ taste for pain keeps coming back.