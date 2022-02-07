‘Jackass’: Here’s How Much of the Franchise Is Scripted

From crashing shopping carts to testing self-defense mechanisms, the whacky antics of the “Jackass” crew are loved by millions.

With its latest film, “Jackass Forever,” now in theaters, the series has experienced a revival in popularity. Much like the group’s previous films, much of the action is scripted. As many of their stunts are very dangerous, the “Jackass” team must carefully coordinate in order to avoid serious injury.

Planning for “Jackass Forever” began several years ago and the team went through a refining phase for all of their stunts. Small details are of much importance when performing dangerous stunts and medical personnel is always nearby. “Jackass” cast members often talk about the injuries that have sustained over the years. Through trial and error, the “Jackass” team has added an extra layer of safety for the performers. Having a plan in place in case things go wrong, or right in some cases, gives performers peace of mind.

What can’t be scripted on “Jackass Forever” or any other film or episode is the genuine reaction from performers. The crew seems to delight in the pain and misery of their fellow cast members. While the stunts may be coordinated, the laughs, shrieks and amusement of the guys are definitely not.

“Jackass” started out with 30-minute episodes in a less than primetime slot on the MTV network. The series became very popular very quickly when viewers recognized the “Jackass” cast will go to great lengths for entertainment. The guys, led by Johnny Knoxville, risked life and limb to pull off dangerous but hilarious stunts. Fans of the show also loved the camaraderie of the show’s stars like Bam Margera, Steve-O and Chris Pontius. Despite intentionally putting themselves in harm’s way, the guys always seem to be having fun.

‘Jackass Forever’ Reignites Popularity of Film, Television Series

While they are getting up there in the age department, the “Jackass” crew is as entertaining as ever. Critics and fans believe the most recent installment might be its best. In a testament to the film’s popularity, it knocked “Spider Man: Now Way Home” out of the top box office spot over the weekend. The movie, the fourth installment of the series, took in well over $23 million on its opening weekend. Audience members are raving about “Jackass Forever” and more success is no doubt on the way. The film’s official synopsis sums up the movie pretty well.

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in jackass forever.”