‘Jackass’: Johnny Knoxville’s First Dangerous Stunt Came Long Before the Movies

Before Jackass came into fruition on MTV and later on the big screen, Johnny Knoxville was trying his best to hit it big.

On his journey, Knoxville had tried to make it in Hollywood. With his 30th birthday looming and a pregnant girlfriend, the late 90s were a struggle. He had pitched a variety of things, auditioned for even more, and nothing was working. So, he took things into his own hands. He decided he would pitch a show where he test out safety and defense equipment.

For example, being shot while wearing a bulletproof vest. Yeah, not many folks would volunteer for that. And, almost nobody would agree to actually pull the trigger towards the Jackass star. I mean, no one wanted to kill the young, enthusiastic star in the making. And, no one wanted to buy the pitch. Again, what if he got seriously hurt or died on camera?

There was one man that thought it was at least an interesting idea. None other than Jeff Tremaine. Jeff reached out to Knoxville and the two talked it out. Before Knoxville knew it, he had bought a vest and Tremaine had purchased a stun gun, taser, and pepper spray. Now all he had to do was find a way to get himself shot.

Of course, Knoxville figured it out. Only this Jackass star decided to pad the vest with a stack of magazines as well. To put it simply, the actor said, “It’s like someone took a shovel and hit you in the chest as hard as they could.”

Tremaine was running Big Brother magazine at the time. Soon enough, he had contacted Spike Jonze and the beginning of the Jackass franchise as we know it.

‘Jackass’ Featured Brad Pit on MTV

If you weren’t during the early 2000s, then I’m very sorry for you. Because Jackass and the cast members on it dominated a certain section of pop culture. Personally, my brother and I were skaters at the time and loved everything about the show. Especially the fact that almost all of these guys were skateboard guys.

The show was far beyond the skating community though. Look no further than the fact that in Season 3 Brad Pitt made two appearances on the show. He was at the height of his success as well. Well, at least riding one of the many high waves he has had throughout his career. But this was Ocean’s 11 era Pitt. Big-time star. He dressed up as a monkey in one prank. Then in another, he was kidnapped off the streets of New York.

Jackass has had a long run and holds a special and bizarre place in American pop culture. Guys like Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Bam Margera will always be legends in the eyes of a certain generation.