‘Jackass’: One Stunt Even Johnny Knoxville Thought Was Too Extreme

If you watch Jackass for even a brief period of time, you’ll likely think nothing is off-limits for the stars of the show. It may surprise you to learn then there was one stunt even Johnny Knoxville felt was too extreme.

Considering everything the Jackass crew has done over the years, I have trouble believing it too, but it’s true. Speaking to Vulture before Jackass Forever was released, the two parties covered a variety of topics. When talking about Johnny Knoxville’s on-screen persona and questionable stunts, Knoxville immediately had an answer. Though Steve-O screaming in the Port-a-Potty came close, the director suggesting sticking a fishhook in Steve-O’s mouth and casting him out to sea went too far.

“And I remember talking to [director] Jeff [Tremaine] when he told me the idea of the fishhook and casting Steve-O out to sea. I wasn’t fond of that idea,” Knoxville told the outlet. “I knew it was a great opening to a scene but how do you end it?”

That’s a good question and Vulture asked if Knoxville didn’t see its comedic value. “No, because I knew what the payoff meant,” he answered. “I thought that the only way that footage was usable is if it ended with Steve-O getting bit by a shark. But why would we do that? I didn’t think it was funny. I don’t want him missing a leg. But we still shot it and Steve-O kicked the shark in the nose before it bit him. Now that’s funny. Look, we didn’t know where the line was. It was constantly getting redrawn.”

He isn’t wrong in that it seems like a lose-lose situation. They get good footage at the cost of Steve-O getting maimed or nothing happens and they can’t use it anyway since it’s boring.

Johnny Knoxville Says he Doesn’t Regret a Serious ‘Jackass Forever’ Stunt

Knowing there are actually stunts that make Johnny Knoxville hesitate, you might wonder if he regrets some of the bigger ones he’s done in the past. According to him, even the brutal bull stunt in Jackass Forever leaves him with no regrets.

A few days ago, Knoxville spoke to The Guardian about some of his dicier stunts and his history with the show. Naturally, his recent bull stunt came up. For those who don’t know, Knoxville stood in front of a bull as it charged him. The bull flings him into the air and he lands on his head, resulting in broken ribs, a broken risk, and a concussion. The latter left him with brain damage and even contributed to a severe episode of depression.

The Guardian asked if he regretted the decision and his answer? “No,” he told the outlet after pausing. “I knew going into this film that this will be the last time I’m gonna be doing big stunts.” Continuing, he said “I didn’t know I was going to get as injured as I did, but I brought that on myself. I have nothing to complain about, only things to be grateful for.”