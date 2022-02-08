‘Jackass’ Star Comments If He Wants to Revive His Spin-Off ‘Wildboyz’

Following the premiere of Jackass Forever, Jackass star Chris Pontius reveals his thoughts about whether or not he wants to revive his spin-off show Wildboyz.

During a recent AMA on Reddit, the Jackass star spoke about bringing Wildboyz back. “I would love to do a Wildboyz reboot,” Pontius explained. “I don’t think it would be called Wildboyz. But I would love to do another nature/adventure show. And I want Knoxville to be on it with me.”

According to IMDb, Wildboyz follows Jackass stars Pontius and Steve-O as they interact with different animals and travel around the globe. The duo also perform stunts and acts with the animals, which meant putting themselves in situations that they were not trained for. The series ran from 2003 to 2006 and it ended after four seasons.

Steve-O wrote in his Professional Idiot memoir, “Wildboyz probably could’ve kept going after Season 4. It just didn’t seem like there was a point. Over time, it had essentially evolved back into Jackass. During our final trip to Russia, there were no stunts that wouldn’t have fit in just as easy on Jackass. [Johnny] Knoxville came along on that trip o. Which contributed even more to that vibe.”

Chris Pontius Opens Up About How He Became Involved with the ‘Jackass’ Crew

While chatting with UpRoxx recently, Chris Pontius recalled when he first got involved with the Jackass crew while working at Big Brother magazine. When asked how he was involved in the magazine, Pontius stated, “At the time, I was just a skateboarder. I got interviewed just for being a skateboarder. My interview was pretty out of hand. And when it came out, it make a big impression on [director] Jeff Tremaine and the other guys.”

Pontius also said his friend, Thomas Campbell, who was the writer that did the interview told him that the interview blew the Jackass crew away. He decided to call up Tremaine and introduce himself. “He was like, ‘I think you should [work for them].’ After that, I just started writing stories. Then we started traveling together. It was kind of a magazine version of Jackass almost. Skateboarding was the vehicle. But it highlighted all the other dumb stuff that skaters did when they weren’t skating.”

Meanwhile, Pontius revealed that he was fired from the magazine maybe twice prior to Jackass beginning. “One time I didn’t get on a plane to go on a tour. I don’t know what happened. Something happened and I decided not to go on the tour. It was in Florida. And everyone else got to Florida and I wasn’t there. So I got fired for ditching out on the tour.”

Surprisingly, the future Jackass star went on to work for Charles Schwab and a woman’s foundation. But eventually, he resolved things with Big Brother and went back to writing articles.