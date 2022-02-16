‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Has No Regrets Over Serious Stunt: Here’s Why

Jackass Forever is doing quite well commercially and that’s no doubt due to some of the crazy stunts the movie involves. One of which is a serious stunt involving a bull. Considering its severity, you might think the star involved, Johnny Knoxville, would regret it. As it turns out, he has a good reason for being okay with it.

Speaking to The Guardian recently, Johnny Knoxville reflected on his time on the show, as well as the movies. One thing they couldn’t help but discuss is a serious stunt Knoxville performs involving a bull. In true Jackass fashion, he stood in front of a bull as it charged him. After it collided with him, he spun into the air and landed on his head, leading to a broken wrist, broken ribs, and a concussion which left him with brain damage. Not only did it take him months to recover, but he also suffered depression and his recovery involved taking antidepressants. So, does he regret doing it or did it change his perspective?

“No,” he told the outlet after pausing. “I knew going into this film that this will be the last time I’m gonna be doing big stunts. I didn’t know I was going to get as injured as I did, but I brought that on myself. I have nothing to complain about, only things to be grateful for.”

Additionally, Johnny Knoxville revealed he entered showbiz and Jackass, in general, to be remembered. “I wanted to be remembered,” he says. “I wasn’t making much money at all. I’m sure I was struggling, but I didn’t really look at it like that, because I was young and pursuing something I believed in.”

I get the feeling no one will forget about Johnny Knoxville anytime soon.

Johnny Knoxville Reveals who he Believes the Toughest Cast Member is

At a glance, it’s easy to see when sizing up the Jackass cast, you’d think someone like Steve-O or Johnny Knoxville is the toughest of the bunch. However, in a separate interview, Knoxville revealed who he believes has the most endurance.

Speaking to Thrillist, Knoxville covered some of the stunts the cast has done over the years, comparing them to Looney Tunes. At the end, the outlet talks about how diverse the cast is now, which led to Knoxville discussing Rachel Wolfson. According to him, she’s the toughest one there.

“We got Rachel Wolfson,” he said. “I was a fan of her Instagram. We met with her, and she was hilarious and cool. She proved to be tougher than any of us. She would take pain and not even make a peep. But of course, biologically, women are tougher than men, and this movie proves it. Not that this movie needed to prove it. Everyone knows that.”