‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Is ‘Worried’ His Son Will Follow Him in Career Choices

Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville unveils he doesn’t want his kids doing any wild and dangerous stunts. His feelings come to light after the actor admits his 12-year-old son, Rocko inherited his “Jackass gene.”

Johnny Knoxville has made a name for himself performing extremely hazardous stunts for over 20 years. It seems his love for stirring up trouble will continue through his offspring.

The 50-year-old actor and filmmaker spoke with guest host Jay Leno on The Kelly Clarkson Show about how his career has affected his kids. Knoxville is dad to son Rocko, 12, and daughters Madison, 26, and Arlo, 10.

“Luckily my daughters, that gene didn’t get passed down to them,” he said referring to the “Jackass gene.” “You know, girls are just smarter than boys and I don’t have to worry about them.”

“But my son is just like my father. So he’s got this funny look in his eye so yeah, I have to worry about Rocko,” Knoxville added.

Once upon a time, Knoxville would do just about anything for a laugh. Even it means destroying his body in the process. Despite a long and successful career of living out his love for stunt work, the actor’s new love is being “just dad.”

Johnny Knoxville returns in Jackass sequel

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show last month, Knoxville recalls when his son first discovered Jackass after the MTV star kept it a secret from his kids.

“I’m like, yeah Dad has a show where he does silly pranks and stunts but you can’t really see it because it’s naughty,” he said.

“I am proud of Jackass, as silly and absurd as it is. It’s something that me and my friends did together and we get to share with the world,” he added. “But at the end of the day, I don’t want my son following in my footsteps.”

Jackass debuted in 2000 airing for three seasons on MTV. Shortly thereafter, Knoxville joined his co-stars for the first installment in the Jackass film series. A second and third installment came out in 2006 and 2010. In 2013, Knoxville played the role of Irving Zisman in the first Jackass film with a storyline, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa. The Jackass empire will culminate with the upcoming release of Jackass Forever.

Johnny Knoxville will join Steve-O and the rest of the Jackass crew in the fourth film of the franchise. An official synopsis for the continuation reads, “Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original Jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.“

Jackass Forever hits theaters Feb. 4.