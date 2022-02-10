‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Really Doesn’t Like to Watch These Old Stunts

It’s hard to believe the Jackass empire has been entertaining viewers for over 20 years. The comedy reality series follows a cast of best friends as they perform stunts and next-level pranks on each other.

It all started back in 2000. The series created by Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville aired from October 2000 to February 2002 on MTV. Jackass cast members include a total of nine pranksters featuring Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Steve-O, Ryan Dunn, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, and Jason Acuña.

Fast forward to today and the slapstick comedy continues with the recent release of its fifth feature film, Jackass Forever. Fans have gone through an incredible amount of nailbiting moments witnessing stunts that most would never attempt. Considering the risks that take place on the show, it’s no wonder some Jackass stars can’t watch their own stunts. For example, Jackass pioneer Steve-O admits in an interview the specific scenes involving stunts he can’t bring himself to watch.

Jackass member Steve-O can’t watch any stunts involving bulls and Johnny Knoxville

Steve-O opened up about the specific Jackass scenes he’d rather not watch in an interview with The Nine Club. He explains that despite the show’s sarcastic nature, he’s not into watching scenes that result in participants sustaining serious injuries. He clarified his answer further stating any stunt involving Johnny Knoxville and bulls, he’s unwilling to watch.

“Knoxville has always felt unaccountable for whatever he did in the presence of bulls,” explained Steve-O in the interview. His fears surrounding stunts involving bulls isn’t unwarranted. In fact, Johnny Knoxville knows the hospital well after spending a lot of time there for injuries sustained during the filming of Jackass Forever. One time, in particular, Knoxville ended up receiving treatment after an incident involving performing a magic trick inside a bull ring. The Jackass co-creator endured a serious brain hemorrhage in addition to various broken bones.

The question remains if members of the Jackass team will continue to include stunts involving bulls in future productions. Especially after Knoxville’s recent incident on set. However, Johnny Knoxville has a reputation for having the animal appear at random instances, so it’s possible viewers may come across another bull-related encounter in the future. Regardless of whether we’ve seen the last of stunts in the bull ring, Jackass fans can be sure that Steve-O won’t be watching.

As for Johnny Knoxville, he admitted in an interview with GQ that Jackass Forever will be his last contribution to the Jackass franchise.

“You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.”

The original Jackass crew returns in Jackass Forever, now in theaters.