‘Jackass’ Stars Steve-O, Chris Pontius Facing Lawsuit Over Stunt Gone Wrong

Steve-O and Chris Pontius of the ridiculous Jackass franchise are now facing legal woes over a jet ski stunt gone wrong.

According to TMZ, the Jackass stars are allegedly responsible for the jet ski stunt that left a man with a head injury. The man, identified as Michael Vicens-Segura in the lawsuit, states he was approached by the stuntmen in 2018. They wanted to see if they could use his jet ski for a project they were filming in Puerto Rico.

Vicens-Segura claims that the Jackass castmates were seeking to use the stunt for a franchise feature. Two guys are to be in the water on jet skis, facing opposite directions. They would be attached by one another through a bungee cord. This was to see who would get yanked off the jet skis first as they speed off. The media outlet notes this was essentially the game of Tug-of-War featuring jet skis. The duo previously did a similar stunt as a BMX version.

However, things became rocky when Vicens-Segura was notably asked to hold one of the jet skis steady in the water. This was to help steady the skis due to big waves that day. Vicens-Segura did what he was asked to do. But he says that as the Jackass stars hit the gas, Steve-O’s bungee cord snapped off the harness that was attached to his back. It then flung in Vicens-Segura’s direction and hit him on the side of his head. This resulted in a massive gash.

‘Jackass’ Stars’ Stunts Allegedly Sent Man to the Hospital

TMZ further reveals that Vicens-Segura was airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery following the incident. His treatment also included being placed in a medically induced coma because he has a skull fracture and brain bleeding. Following several medical procedures, the man states he was left in pretty bad shape as he was recovering. This includes some scars. The man explains that he lost his ability to work and even think straight. He also experiences pain, suffering, agony due to his injuries.

According to the lawsuit filed by Vicens-Segura’s attorney, John Phillips, the Jackass castmates are being sued for negligence. Vicens-Segura’s now seeking $12 million in damages.

Steve-O and Chris Pontius Prepare for the Premiere of Their New Film ‘Jackass Forever’

Meanwhile, Steve-O and Chris Pontius and now preparing for the premiere of their new film Jackass Forever. The film is a follow-up to the franchise’s third film, which premiered more than a decade ago.

Steve-O and Pontius are reuniting with their Jackass co-star Johny Knoxville for the upcoming film. The movie’s description reads, “After 11 years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade.”

Jackass Forever is set to hit theaters on Friday (February 4th).