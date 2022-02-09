‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Doesn’t Rule Out Another Movie in the Series

You would think that after racking up a cumulative $24 million in medical bills over the years, the Jackass gang would be ready to call it quits with the mousetraps. And bullfights. And beehive limos. But no, according to Jackass star Steve-O, they’re far from finished.

The first Jackass film hit theaters in 2002. Opening with Johnny Knoxville and his “band of maniacs” flying downhill at top speed in a giant shopping cart, the Jackass boys let viewers know what they were in for right from the start. And if fans thought this was a crazy stunt, they were in for a surprise.

Two decades later, the Jackass crew now has four stunt-filled movies under their belts, each one with more shocking (and, oftentimes, downright disgusting) pranks than the last. The latest movie, entitled Jackass Forever, is what many fans assumed would be the final act of the jaw-dropping, cringe-inducing series. Now, however, we’re not so sure.

When asked about the possibility of a fifth Jackass film, Steve-O had the following to say. “I wouldn’t be surprised, not even remotely. After each of the first three Jackass movies, Knoxville declared, respectively, that each one was the last. And Jackass Forever is the first Jackass movie where we have not heard Knoxville say that. To be fair, he did say that this is the last movie that he’ll risk his life for, but in saying that, he was very, very clear that he’s open to doing another one. If there is another one, great. If there isn’t another one, equally great. I’ve been working very hard for a long time to build the momentum that I have now, and I’m super grateful that I didn’t particularly need this Jackass movie to happen. And I certainly don’t need another one to happen. I’m going to be very busy on my own, and I’m super grateful for that.”

Steve-O’s Concerns About Filming ‘Jackass’ Sober

Sadly, several members of the “Jackass” crew have a history of drug and alcohol abuse. These are, without question, dangerous habits to have. However, they also soften the blow when you’re putting a toy car… where it doesn’t belong. Or being hit with a giant spring-loaded sculptural hand. Or catching darts with your face. With that in mind, Steve-O’s hesitation when it came time to perform such painful stunts while sober is entirely justified.

Steve-O says of his apprehension, “it seemed counterintuitive, if not impossible, to continue to pursue a career as “Steve-O” while being in recovery. So there were big question marks around that for me. But… I was successful in making sobriety my number-one priority, and I figured out how to be Steve-O around that. It took some time, but fortunately, I’ve been able to accomplish that.”

Thankfully, his worries quickly disappeared, as he realized that being sober only increased his thirst for both attention and adrenaline. He tells The Hollywood Reporter, “What drives me is this overdeveloped need for attention, and that hasn’t gone away despite no drugs and alcohol. I think I’m much more calculated and deliberate now. If anything, I’m just more effective in my attention-seeking ways than I was before.”