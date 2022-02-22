‘Jackass’ TV Series Once Featured One of the Biggest Movie Stars of All Time

The early 2000s was a strange time. Jackass was a TV series and was coming off the success of its first movie.

Those Jackass guys took over MTV almost overnight. People loved the stunts and pranks and couldn’t get enough of Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, Bam Magera, and others. It really is hard to explain how popular these amateur stuntmen were. However, this puts it into perspective. Brad Pitt appeared in two episodes of the TV show.

Jackass has had some guest stars in the past. However, Brad Pitt might be the biggest star. Pitt was fresh off of Oceans Eleven and Fight Club, Pitt was riding high. However, he was willing to go all-in on a couple of episodes. In the first bit that he participated in, he dressed up with a bunch of the classic crew and they ran around in gorilla suits. Causing mayhem wherever they went.

Then, he followed that up with a fake abduction gag. All he had to do was act like he was buying a hot dog at a street stand and then Knoxville and the gang came in and nabbed him. Much to the horror of those standing around.

Knoxville talked about Pitt being on Jackass and how ready he was to do things.

“We were all like, oh, we really don’t want him to get hurt, because he’s Brad Pitt,” he said on Hot Ones. “But he did not care, he was ready to do it. He was the first one in the middle of the street, we’re like, ‘No, no, no, no! Don’t do that!’ But he didn’t care.”

The Jackass series was short-lived, but it was awesome. Raw and almost unfiltered compared to the big productions of the films.

‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Talks Knoxville’s Charm

When you watch Jackass you can easily see it as just a bunch of immature acts. The lowest form of comedy. Jokes reduced to farts and other unsavory topics. But, there is also a way of looking at it that confirms, to me at least, that these guys are geniuses. Steve-O talked about Knoxville’s appeal to GQ recently.

“I think that the fact that he is the least f**king coordinated guy ever is what makes his stunts so amazing,” Steve-O explained. “So many of us grew up on a skateboard, sort of developing a natural instinct for falling down. Knoxville doesn’t have any of that, so when Knoxville falls down, it’s like, it’s devastating.”

If you know about Jackass then you know for the most part these are a bunch of skaters that have learned to deal with pain as a result of their hobby/profession. Bam Magera is the most accomplished of the group in that regard. However, a majority of the guys have experience skating. Not Knoxville, though. He’s just a regular dude hanging out with the skaters.