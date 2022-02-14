Jake Gyllenhaal Tries to Rob a Bank in New ‘Ambulance’ Trailer

If there was ever a question about if Michael Bay would ditch his signature style for the upcoming film “Ambulance,” it was crystal clear during the Super Bowl with a new trailer. The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, will indeed have explosions and gunfights in true Michael Bay fashion. And typical good guy Jake Gyllenhaal is taking on the role of a bank robber.

The premise of the film is based on a Danish film called “Ambulance.” Bay’s version will have a similar plotline – just with more car chases and fire. Gyllenhaal stars opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen as two men who’ve just robbed a bank. In order to get away, they steal an ambulance and dodge law enforcement.

Further, the chase takes place in downtown Los Angeles. Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen also have some complex backstories which serve as the reason the two decide to rob a bank. In the preview, one of the men is saying, “my wife needs this surgery,” implying that he agrees to the heist to help out his family.

The Universal Studios picture will premiere on April 8. It promises to be all action for at least an hour and a half. With Gyllenhaal at its helm, we’re sure the film will receive rave reviews. While the original film “Ambulance” confines the movie to four actors and one location, Bay’s take is definitely more dramatic.

Jake Gyllenhaal on Former Role

While Gyllenhaal is the criminal in this new movie, he was on the other side of the coin for his 2012 film “End of Watch.” Recently, producers announced that there may be a television series adaptation of the movie. It’s unclear whether Gyllenhaal would be on board for the project. However, he speaks highly of the role and the training he did to prepare for it. He discussed this in an interview with Baller Status.

“Well, I am an actor, so at first I just acted out the role. A lot of stuff is just behavioral, particularly with a cop. A lot of scenes happen in the car and my character is in the passenger seat a lot. He is dealing with four or five things at once, like the computer and investigation reports, and also keeping an eye out on the street. To be able to do the scenes and then feel like, behaviorally, you are acting like a cop was one of the things I was trying to do. Eventually, he just said I’m going to wear you down until you feel like a real cop.”

Intense Training for “End of Watch”

He also added:

“That took about five months of going out twice a week from 4 pm to 5 am in the morning, riding around with real cops. Then, we did training with live ammunition and training with the Swat Team a few times a week for six-hour sessions. We had to learn tactic exercises and moving exercises with live ammo and then we did fight training in Echo Park. David Ayer, our director, his best friend has a dojo, so we trained there in MMA fighting too. Eventually, after getting the crap beaten out of you and being on the street, you start to actually come into the role and feeling like you really can play the part.”