‘James Bond’ Franchise Faces Reboot Challenge After ‘No Time to Die’ Ending

No Time to Die saw James Bond pay the ultimate price. While it was a fitting end to Daniel Craig’s Bond, it does create problems for the franchise.

Craig’s era revitalized the film series for modern audiences. While James Bond has long been an iconic part of cinema history, the ’90s weren’t a thriving time for the franchise. Pierce Brosnan’s time in the role was critically panned, and it suffered from a lack of realism. Then in 2006, Bond fans found a glimmer of hope with the release of Casino Royale.

Throughout the past fifteen years, Craig starred in five films as 007, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die. Audiences watched Bond evolve from an MI6 agent earning his license to kill into a retiree trying to cope with the horrors he’s witnessed. Creating a Bond with genuine character development and high stakes that carry over from movie to movie changed the game.

Audiences were more invested in Bond than ever, a huge feat considering the love fans still have for Sean Connery. However, this poses a unique problem. Craig’s Bond told a complete story, start to finish. We saw Bond start his career, and we saw him go down swinging. Any attempt to reboot will have a hard time because now audiences have seen James Bond die, something treated as impossible before. Recapturing the blend of realism and escapism that defined Craig’s era is a difficult task.

The Powers Behind James Bond Open Up About That Twist

No Time to Die, as mentioned, shattered audience expectations. Normally, James Bond faces impossible odds and comes out on top, but not this time.

“It’s the ultimate sacrifice,” Barbara Broccoli, owner of the James Bond copyright, explained. “As Michael says, it’s very appropriate because people in this line of work put themselves at risk all the time. The amazing thing was that the audience managed to keep this secret, and that’s really a testament, I think, to the Bond fans, that they didn’t want to spoil other people’s enjoyment by telling them the end of the story.”

According to Craig, he always wanted his Bond to go out with a bang.

“I’m going to tell a story here, whether or not anybody remembers it or agrees with it,” said Craig. “But it was 2006. Barbara and I were sitting in the back of a car driving away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale. Everything was going well. People liked the movie. And it looked like I was gonna get a chance to make at least another movie. I said to Barbara, ‘How many of these movies do I have to make?’ Because I don’t really look at contracts or any of those things. And she said, ‘Four,’ and I went, ‘Oh, okay. Can I kill him off in the last one?’ And she didn’t pause. She said, ‘Yes.’”

Craig then elaborated that even after all of these years, he knew that was the only way he could end his time as Bond. The actor explained: “It’s the only way I could see for myself to end it all and to make it like that was my tenure, someone else could come and take over.”