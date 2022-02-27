James Bond Star Reflects on Her Time as Bond Girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’

Over the years we’ve had some pretty amazing men play the James Bond character, including Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Timothy Dalton. Further, we’ve also had some outright incredibly women pop by for a role in some of the action-packed 007 movies.

From Ursula Andress to Eunice Gayson to Honor Blackman to Sohipe Marceau to Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh starred in the 1997 movie “Tomorrow Never Dies.” At the time, she got to fly over to the UK to appear opposite Brosnan in the spy film. She got to play Wai Lin, an epic spy in the film.

Michelle Yeoh in James Bond Film

She recently reflected on what it was like to be in a 007 movie back in the ’90s. Right now, she is gearing up for her upcoming film “Everything All At Once” to come out. You may also recognize her for her recent role in the massive Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

“We had such a great time filming the Bond movie. The most fun was when I was going through immigration [in the U.K.], and I said, ‘I’m going to be in a Bond movie.’ You can see their face change! ‘You are going to be a Bond girl? Welcome to London!'” she said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Over the long, long history of the James Bond franchise, we’ve seen how this “Bond girl” position has really changed. Back in earlier days, these characters were unfortunately seen as sex objects in the films. Now, however, these women are badass, independent, multidimensional, as well as diverse.

Yeoh also reflected on the changing times and how this character profile has changed over time.

“They thought Bond had to be very present in this time where the women are all stepping up, and the women are on equal terms in every way, and there were just no questions asked about that,” she said during the interview.

A Woman Taking on the 007 Role

We’ve come such a long way that we know get to finally have a woman in that 007 role.

Technically, we already have a female 007 in the books. During “No Time to Die,” we were introduced to Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch. She took over the code number after James Bond retired from service during the film. So, that really does make her the first female 007, but her name just isn’t James Bond of course.

The idea of gender-swapping James Bond has brought along some controversy in recent years.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Barbara Broccoli said that she believes James Bond should always be a British male. It’s no secret that Britain especially holds the 007 franchise very close to its heart.

Meanwhile, other actors in the franchise disagree with this sentiment. Craig agrees and Brosnan wants a female James Bond, for example. It’ll be interesting to see what Hollywood does for the future of the franchise, especially now that Daniel Craig retired from the role.