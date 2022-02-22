James Bond: Why One Star Would Be a Good Follow-Up to Daniel Craig

The next best thing to getting a new James Bond movie is arguing about who will play James Bond in the next one. Now that Daniel Craig has traded in his Walther PPK for a Southern accent in Knives Out, speculation over who will sip shaken martinis is rampant. But there’s one actor who could move the franchise forward by taking it back to its roots. He’ll just need to slip off his superhero suit first.

Only six actors have played James Bond across 25 films. It’s a rare honor. Or, As Pierce Brosnan put it, more men have walked on the moon (12) than have donned the 007 codename. Heck, Bond even went to space in Moonraker. So take that Yuri Gagarin.

The current odds-on favorite to take over the franchise is Tom Hardy — Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max. Other actors that oddsmakers say have the best chance to land the role are Richard Madden (Rob Stark from Game of Thrones), Idris Elba (Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki from Marvel universe).

Though many Bond fans want Henry Cavill to take over the role, and it makes sense. According to ScreenRant, here’s why the Superman actor would be the best actor for the role.

Writer: Take James Bond Back to its Roots

Daniel Craig’s Bond rebooted the series. Casino Royale, Craig’s first movie, is an origin story where we see Bond earn his double-0 status. In No Time to Die, Bond sacrifices himself to save the world. So, that frees up producers to take the franchise in any direction they want.

Cavill could pull off a period piece. We know because he’s done it before (kind of). Henry Cavill starred as a 60s spy in the Man From U.N.C.L.E. in 2015. Though he’s an American spy in that Guy Richie film, Caville proved he can walk that tightrope of being charismatic and brutal, hallmarks of Bond.

Producers Considered Henry Cavill for the Role in the Past

Henry Cavill auditioned for the role of Bond shortly after Pierce Brosnan retired. The then 21-year-old actor made it to a screen test when producers broke the bad news. He didn’t have the body to pull off James Bond. He told Insider that that experience taught him a valuable lesson.

“It was his tough love way of saying, ‘Look, mate, you’re in a Bond screen test. Next time you come to a screen test, really focus hard on making sure you lean up if it’s for something like Bond.’ And I wasn’t by any means chubby, but I was probably overweight for taking my shirt off on camera.”

Cavill clearly took that lesson to heart considering he’s a mountain of muscle now. So, it would be interesting to see him come full circle and take over the role for Bond 26.