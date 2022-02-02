Jay Leno Reveals Why He Doesn’t Buy Ferraris

Jay Leno might be one of the biggest car fans out there. He loves collecting automobiles. However, he won’t buy Ferraris. His reasoning behind this? Well, it’s multi-faceted. It’s important to note that Leno does know all about the cars, and is even a fan of the company and its brand. However, his reasons for disliking Ferrari are just too big of a hurdle for him to get over.

For one, the iconic comedian says that Ferrari dealers are never nice to interact with. On top of that, he finds the whole buying-a-Ferrari experience to be wasteful. To be exact, he thinks that handing someone “25k in an envelope” is a wasteful practice. Jay Leno seems to have a lot to say about the topic, which has probably been bugging him for years. He also said that he would never buy anything from Ferrari in the hopes that he would be able to actually buy what he wanted afterward.

To Leno, being a Ferrari customer is like being beaten up. “They’re excellent cars. You’re spending a tremendous amount of money. You should be made to feel like a customer,” Jay Leno said. “And the idea that I have a car for 2 years and then to take it back to Ferrari to get a certificate that costs $25,000 just to prove that is actually a Ferrari is… I just get tired of that.”

Jay Leno Talks About Which Car Dealerships He DOES Like to Buy From

Jay Leno has made it pretty clear that he’s not a fan of the way Ferrari handles business. However, he did go on to say that there were some dealerships he loved interacting with. For example, Leno said that he loves interacting with Porsche dealerships. The comedian says that the luxury car company makes it really easy to have a good customer experience with them. According to him, that’s really all that Ferrari is missing out on.

Leno also said that he really enjoys McLaren. As a customer, he thinks that it’s much easier to have a relationship with the car brand than it is to have a relationship with Ferrari. On top of that, McLaren makes it easy for customers to get deals. He even detailed one car-buying experience that he had with the luxury brand. Jay Leno bought a new McLaren car for sticker price. After a couple of months of owning the car, he was offered a free upgrade. On top of that, unnecessary upgrades or options were never pushed onto him. Instead, the dealership advised him to pick the accessories that would work best for his needs. Along the way, he saved $20,000 just from having that relationship with the dealership.

Of course, if a car guy like Leno says you need to work on your customer service skills, that means something. He owns hundreds of cars and takes his hobby seriously. If these interactions are the only thing stopping him from buying Ferrari cars, maybe the brand should take some notes from McLaren and Porsche.