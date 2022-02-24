Jay Leno Takes Vintage Oldsmobile Jetfire for a Ride

When Jay Leno sees a special car like the Oldsmobile Jetfire, one with history and a story, he starts to geek out and get excited.

Unless you are a real American auto head, then you might not know about this little gem of a car. The Oldsmobile F-85 Jetfire. These cars were made for the 1962 and 1963 model years. Although these cars didn’t catch on when they were first made, collectors love them. Leno was about flustered describing what made the car so special on his show, Jay Leno’s Garage.

The Jetfire was the first car to be mass-produced as a turbocharged vehicle. Not to mention the water and methanol injection that provided this car with more boost and power while driving. This was a time where American automakers were competing to put out the best muscle cars they could. Just a few weeks after the release of the Jetfire, Chevy released the Monza Spyder. Also turbocharged.

With all of the cool extras that went into this car at the time, the results speak for themselves. After working with the Garrett Corporation, Oldsmobile was able to push the horsepower up from 155 to 185. That’s a difference that you would notice. Especially because this car weighs less than 3,000 pounds.

Of course, Leno drove the car. This 1962 model was more than fun for the former late-night host. He is a big car guy, especially these American muscle cars. While driving he said, “It goes good, and for 1962, it goes really good!” It has a high-pitched whine and would get anyone’s blood pumping behind the wheel.

On his show, Jay Leno is checking out the best of the old and the new like concept trucks.

Jay Leno Praises Electric F-100 Concept Truck

Jay Leno isn’t against new ideas. He usually drives those older cars and trucks. However, there is time for him to check out some new-age concepts and ideas. That includes the F-100 Eluminator concept truck. This is a sweet-looking truck. Leno found himself smitten, yet again.

“It just takes hot-rodding in a whole new direction,” Leno said about the electric swap. “When I was a kid, it was flat-head engines, and then was overhead-valve engines. And then guys started putting engineers in the back of the Barracudas. … So now they’ve made the move to electric. And then pretty much electrify any Ford vehicle at this point with this engine.”

The F-150 Lightning has already been far more successful than people thought it would be. So, these F-100 models could be something that would catch on. I know I’d drive one tomorrow if I could. Hey, Jay Leno, let me hold the keys to one. Just for a few minutes?