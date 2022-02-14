Jenny McCarthy Pens Heartfelt Valentines Day Message for Husband Donnie Wahlberg

After nearly a decade of marriage, it’s all too easy to fall into familiar patterns and begin to take your significant other for granted. However, it appears that couldn’t be less true for love birds, Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, who took to Instagram to celebrate their relationship on the most romantic day of the year.

In a touching post, Jenny McCarthy put together a short montage illustrating her relationship with Wahlberg. While images of the two flash across the screen, McCarthy narrates. “Why doesn’t Valentine’s Day feel like Valentine’s Day when you’re married to Donnie Wahlberg?” McCarthy begins. “Because every day is Valentine’s Day!”

“I’m not kidding – every Monday, he sends me flowers. Every Monday! And why? Why does he send me flowers? Because…just because. Who does that? Donnie Wahlberg,” McCarthy gushes. “And I know that people that know him understand his capacity to love, to spread love, to spread light, and everyone that knows him feels this love. I mean, God had to create a spokesperson to represent the art of loving, giving, receiving on this Earth. He picked a good one. And I got to marry him!”

“I love you, Donnie Wahlberg,” she says with a sigh. “Happy Valentine’s Day, baby.”

And Jenny McCarthy didn’t stop there! In addition to her affectionate video, she wrote a lengthy caption, professing her love for Donnie Wahlberg once more at the end of the post.

Though Mr. Walhberg kept his reply short and sweet, it couldn’t be more clear that he feels the same way. Alongside a sweet picture of himself embracing his bride, Wahlberg writes, “My forever Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day, Jenny McCarthy aka Mrs. Wahlberg. Love you more than ever.”

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Make More Romantic Gestures

As Jenny McCarthy said, every day is Valentine’s Day when you’re married to Donnie Wahlberg. Knowing this, it’s unsurprising to learn that their wedding anniversary is an extra special event.

Now, vow renewals aren’t an uncommon thing. People have them all the time for their 20th anniversary, 50th anniversary…you know, the big milestones. And typically, a couple might have one, maybe two, in the entirety of their relationship.

As we’ve learned, however, Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are no ordinary couple. No, rather than waiting for the milestones, McCarthy and Wahlberg celebrate a vow renewal every year.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jenny McCarthy explained this sweet but strange tradition. “People go, ‘Why?’ And we go, ‘Why not?’ Because it’s just something we always want,” Jenny explains. “And it’s so nice to take a moment when you’re so busy to remember those words that you say to each other and the vows and the promises.”

McCarthy says that she and Wahlberg have never lost that “new love” feeling. “Every day, I wake up and go, ‘I married my Prince Charming.'”