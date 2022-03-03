‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Opens Up About Her Engagement

Days after announcing her engagement to girlfriend Genevieve, Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider opens up about her latest milestone.

During her interview with ABC 7, the Jeopardy! champ spoke about the proposal and the adorable snapshot of the couple’s rings. When asked about her nails, Schneider said she had gone to a Golden State Warriors game prior to the engagement. “I went to the game when they the Nuggets last week or so,” Schneider explained. When asked how Genevieve proposed, the game show star explained, “I knew she was going to propose in February. And there is Valentine’s Day and that is our anniversary when we started dating.”

The Jeopardy! champ then said she thought it was going to be one of those days. “And she had just suggested to some friends of ours, ‘Hey, want to come hang out on Tuesday? Happy Hour at our place.’ And I was like, I have a lot going on. I didn’t really think anything of it. I went into the other room for a little bit. I came out and she was on one knee.”

The Jeopardy! star went on to reveal her and Genevieve’s friends had brought balloons and one was filming the special event. “It completely shocked me.”

As previously reported, the Jeopardy! champion took to her Twitter account to announce the exciting news about her engagement. “Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world. ”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Takes a Look Back at Her Historic Game Show Run

During a January 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amy Schneider took a look back at her historic run on Jeopardy! The contestant notably won more than $1.3 million during her 40-game winning streak on the show. She also became the first transgender person to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions as well as the winningest woman in the show’s history. Schneider is the fourth person to ever win more than $1 million in regular-season play as well.

Speaking about her performance, the Jeopardy! star stated, “It was much more than I anticipated going into it. I told everyone I knew that I thought I could do okay. And if things went well, win three or four games. That was my expectation. So to have done so well, and to be forever part of Jeopardy! history is just really special.”

Schneider went on to add that Jeopardy! has been an important part of her life for her whole life. “I think it’s a great show, and sort of good for America, almost. So I’m glad that I’ve been helping the show out as well.”