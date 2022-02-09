‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Quits Her Day Job After Winning $1.4M

Attention, Outsiders — Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider made a big announcement Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Most of you Jeopardy! fans out there know that Amy Schnieder is coming off of dominating run on the game show. The Oakland, California, engineering manager went on a 40-game winning streak before finally being defeated by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. With that astounding 40-game stream, Schneider officially positioned herself as the quiz show’s second all-time winner. She now sits just behind Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, who set the record for most consecutive wins (74) back in 2004.

On Tuesday, however, Schneider announced that she was going to quit her day job as a software engineer. What does she have in mind, you may be thinking? Well, she has plans to become a public figure.

“Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday!” Schneider wrote in a tweet. “It’s a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to… public figure, I guess?” she continued. “But regardless of the outcome, I’m excited to spend the next couple of years at least tackling this new challenge!”

‘Jeopardy’ Star Sees Travel Ahead in Her Near Future

When it was all said and done, Amy Schneider was able to rack up nearly $1.4 million in winnings on Jeopardy!. In addition to wanting to focus on her newfound public figure status, another reason she quit her job was to be able to travel. She explained as much in a recent interview with the New York Post.

“Travel is definitely a part of the plan,” the upcoming Tournament of Champions contestant admitted. “I mentioned on the show that we wanted to go to Ireland, and while we’re still finalizing it, it’s looking like we’ll be there for St. Patrick’s Day. I also am having a lot of meetings with my agents, which is such a weird thing to hear myself say, but it’s true.”

If you didn’t know, Amy Schneider is a transgender woman. She believes that her experience and success on Jeopardy! have taken her confidence to a new level.

“I think the main thing that I got out of this was being OK with myself, how I look, how I present to the world. Just to get so much positive feedback, so much support, and so much acceptance, it enabled me — by the end of it — to look at myself on TV and be like, ‘Oh, you know, she’s pretty, she’s fun, what a likable person.’ And I’ve never been able to see myself that way before.”

She also hinted at the possibility of a book deal in the future.

“It’s something I’d love to do,” she concluded. “My main focus right now is figuring out what exactly that book might look like; there are a lot of things I’m passionate about.”